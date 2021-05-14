Cultural Centre brings arts into the home with virtual series

The Aurora Cultural Centre may not be able to welcome residents into the Church Street School due to Library Square construction, or into their temporary gallery space at Town Hall due to the global pandemic, but curators are ready to bring the arts to you.

This Tuesday, May 18, the Aurora Cultural Centre (ACC) will launch a new Arts Talk series, featuring various topics of interest, all tied together by the arts.

The first topic will be Arts Education & Mental Health, with subsequent events including Building Arts Programs for our Community on June 18, Addressing Questions on Diversity & Inclusion in the Arts on July 20, and How Are They Doing? Checking In with Artists as We Emerge from the Pandemic on August 17.

Arts Education & Children’s Mental Health will feature panellists Tania Marie DeSilva, Clinical Director, Behaviour Matters; Marji Chud, Professor and lead at Young People’s Theatre; Patty Jarvi, Professor and Program Manager for Listen Up!; and in the role of moderator, George Vellathottam of the York Region District School Board.

“The effects of arts education on a child’s mental health is vital at the best of times,” says the ACC. “Over the past year, in-school arts programs have either been drastically scaled back or temporarily eliminated due to health and safety guidelines. Join [us] to discover the benefits of arts education to a child’s mental health and sense of community-building, how they view the challenges of the past year, and the way forward as we re-engage children in the arts.”

Adds Suzanne Haines, Executive Director of the ACC: “Arts Talk is a new initiative for the Aurora Cultural Centre to engage in conversation with our community on relevant arts topics. Over the next four months, we will welcome expert panelists opening new doors to shared learning in the arts. The first event is on May 18 at 7 p.m. We are inviting the community to join us at the panel discussion to hear about how the arts affect a child’s mental health, what impact this past year in children’s mental health given the pandemic and the change in programming, the benefits of arts education, and opinions on what more we can all do to support arts activities in schools.”

To register for the free Arts Talk series, visit auroraculturalcentre.ca/arts-talk.

