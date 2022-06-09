Craft Beer Festival arrives in Aurora just in time for Father’s Day

If you’re looking for a unique way to spend Father’s Day weekend, look no further than the Aurora Craft Beer Festival.

The event, which has its roots in Newmarket, will hold its first festival at Machell Park on June 17 and 18, offering a wide array of area-brewed craft beers, food trucks, and more.

The Festival will kick off on Friday, June 17 with a performance from Grace 2, a Tragically Hip tribute band. The music continues on the Saturday with popular local singer-song writer Bernadette Connors, and wrapping a special performance by Tommy Youngsteen and his tribute to Fleetwood Mac.

In all, 15 breweries will be highlighted, all of which produce small batch craft beers, wines, meads and ciders. A dozen food trucks and Ontario-based eateries will offer everything from burgers, wings, oysters, burritos, shawarma and more – and the Niagara College’s Canadian Food & Wine Institute, which counts the historic Aurora Armoury as a campus, will offer a VIP experience under a special tent featuring all-you-can-eat barbecue fare.

“We’re really excited to be hosting in Aurora this year,” say organizers, saying Machell Park, located off Aurora Heights Drive across from the Aurora Community Centre, is a perfect location central to Aurora’s downtown.

“If anyone needs a Father’s Day idea, and even if they have one already, this is going to be a memorable experience. We’re praying for a nice sunny day, but it’s rain or shine either way. We have great live music, lots of games and activities for people to participate in, lots of great food, all different kinds of beverages for people to enjoy drinking and to just have fun.”

Participating beverage vendors confirmed at press time included: Founder’s Cocktails, Earnest Cider, Red Thread Brewing, MVP Brewing, Lost Meadows Mead, The George, Niagara College, Catapult Brewing, Collingwood Brewery, 1X Poets Brewing, Clear Lake Brewing, Duntroon Cyder, Forbidden Dry Cider, Crazy D’s Sparkling Prebiotic, Coffin Ridge Winery, and Sober Carpenter, a non-alcoholic offering.

Food vendors are slated to include Mustache Burger, Shawarma Gate, Burrito Land, Cheftacular, All Smoked Up BBQ, Irv at George, Meltwich, Armoury BBQ, and Yes Xpress. Ontario-specific producers include Baker’s Bar, Mais Popcorn, Neils Hot Sauce, Sizzle Sauce, and T Jay Tasty Treats.

From more information, including general and VIP ticket information, visit communitycraftbeerfest.com.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

