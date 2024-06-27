Courtyard Market returns to St. Andrew’s Village to support Southlake

June 27, 2024

Summer will be a little bit sweeter at St. Andrew’s Village, a plaza in Aurora’s north end, as it plays host to a Courtyard Market.

Each summer Thursday, beginning July 4 through August 29, from 4 – 7 p.m., the Courtyard Market will feature live music, fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, flowers, and an array of products from local artisans.

In addition to the market products, a “pre-loved clothing pop-up” will take place with all proceeds donated to Southlake Regional Health Centre.

Clothing donations can be dropped off ahead of the pop-up sales at Petal Me Sugar, located in Unit 5 of the plaza, located at 2 Orchard Heights Boulevard.

By Brock Weir

