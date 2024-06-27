Countdown is on for celebration of Business Excellence as Chamber announces nominees

June 27, 2024 · 0 Comments

The countdown is on for one of the most important night in the local business community as the Aurora Chamber of Commerce announced the nominees for the 2024 Business Excellence Awards.

Set to take place at the Royal Venetian Mansion on Wednesday, October 23, with a red-carpet Great Gatsby theme, nominees for this year’s Business Excellence Awards got an early chance to celebrate last Wednesday night as the shortlists in the categories of Community Participation, Non-Profit, Skilled Trades, Personal Service Provider, Seniors’ Support Services, and Hospitality/Food Services, were unveiled at the Aurora branch of the Royal Canadian Legion.

And there are more nominees than ever before as, for the first time, the Chamber has introduced the People’s Choice Award, featuring 25 nominees vying for your vote come September.

This year’s nominees are:

COMMUNITY PARTICIPATION – Canadian Federation of University Women Aurora-Newmarket, Javed Khan, Key Advantage Team, MR Menswear.

NON-PROFIT – Addiction Services Central Ontario, CMHA York Region & South Simcoe, Yellow Brick House, York Region Food Network.

SKLLED TRADES – Deville Electric, North Rock Group Ltd., Summers & Smith Cooling and Heating Limited, Tri-Tech Pinnacle Group Inc.

PERSONAL SERVICES PROVIDER – Crown Hair Lounge, Faceology Spa, Starks Barbershop Aurora, Transcend Wellness Connection.

SENIORS SUPPORT SERVICES – Chartwell Aurora Retirement Residence, Delmanor Aurora, Hospall Private Homecare Inc., The Roxborough Retirement Residence.

HOSPITALITY/FOOD SERVICES – A Million Mouthfuls Catering, NC – The Armoury, Locale Aurora Restaurant & Bar, Wicked Eats Kitchen & Bar.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD – Allegra Printing, Apollo Glass & Mirror Ltd., Artistica Ballroom Dance Studio, Aurora Music Academy, Aurora Youth Soccer Club, Backyard Pool & Spa, Roberts & Company Professional Corporation, ByLisa Holistic Health Centre, Creative Solutions, Gowda Singh Insurance, Kitchen Table CEOs, Williams HR Law LLP, LD Human Resources, MKW Services, Momentum Therapy, Oakridge Fashions, RNC Employment Services, Ruth Plumb Portraits, Summers & Smith Cooling & Heating Ltd., The Millionaire’s Daughter, The Range, Thrive Gymnastics, Whiteboard Creative Lab Inc., York Dance Academy, Yours Conveniently.

“This is our biggest year yet,” says Sandra Ferri, President & CEO of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce. “We had over 100 single nominations and we had a really good turnout [on Wednesday] night. I think the community is really appreciative of the great businesses we have in Town. I believe we have a very strong business community in Aurora, a very tight-knit business community.”

This, she said, is exemplified by both the strong reaction to the new People’s Choice category, as well as the refreshed list of Premier awards.

It’s also a view shared by Alison Mumford, the Chamber’s Director of Operations.

“Because the categories of the awards change every year, we put a little bit more focus on specific industries we think need a little more spotlight, recognition or support, specifically picking the food sector [and] personal service providers. Aurora is widely known for senior support services as well, and it’s just recognizing the diversity of the business community and different industries that are in Aurora. People are just excited about supporting each other in business.”

That support and celebration will unite at the awards ceremony itself.

With the Great Gatsby theme, Mumford says it will be a celebration of “excellence, extravagance and elegance in the business community.”

“This elevated gala is definitely a step up from some of our other events and this will be a great night with a red carpet-feel with some photo opportunities, a keynote speaker talking about their business experience, and into the awards categories,” she says.

Adds Ferri: “I think awards help strengthen that tight business community that we have. We find our events have a very collegial feel to them and people are genuinely happy to see other businesses succeed – and I think this is just another way that we shine the spotlight on those businesses to say, ‘Here we are with these great businesses that provide excellence service, great products,’ and I think it strengthens our business community all around.”

By Brock Weir

