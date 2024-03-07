Community takes the Plunge this week to support local Special Olympics programs

March 7, 2024 · 0 Comments

Teams from the York Regional Police and members of the wider community of all ages are ready to take an icy plunge this week to support local Special Olympics athletes – and it’s not too late to help support the cause.

On Thursday, March 7, at 7 p.m., the York Regional Police will hold their annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ontario at the YRP’s Aurora headquarters on Don Hillock Drive.

Donations of support for individual registrants and teams is ongoing at soopolarplunge.crowdchange.ca/54161.

This year, organizers have set a $25,000 fundraising goal and, by press time, were more than 92 per cent of the way there.

“Whether you are an individual, organization or business, the Polar Plunge welcomes all do-gooders with a little courage and a warm heart willing to get cold and creative for a worthy cause,” say organizers. “All funds raised will support programming and events for 23,000 athletes across the province.

“The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics is an exhilarating fundraising event where participants, often individuals, organizations, or businesses, take a daring plunge into icy waters. This initiative is designed to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics programs. Participants, commonly referred to as ‘Plungers,’ seek sponsorship for their chilly challenge, with the funds collected contributing to Special Olympics initiatives, including year-round training and events for athletes with intellectual disabilities. The Polar Plunge is not only a thrilling experience but also a powerful way to support and make a positive impact on the lives of Special Olympics athletes.”

For more information about the 2024 York Region Polar Plunge, contact Melissa Styles at 5467@yrp.ca.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

