Community Recognition Awards: Youth volunteer Doran honoured for positive leadership

People of all ages can – and do – have a positive impact on the community and in 2023 one such impactful youth was recognized by the Town of Aurora with the annual Youth Volunteer Award, part of the Community Recognition Awards program.

The Youth Volunteer Award is presented to a young Auroran each year for their volunteer efforts that “have made a significant contribution to the community by demonstrating their commitment to being a positive leader.”

These principles have been ably represented by 2023 recipient Leila Doran who shows no signs of slowing her efforts.

“Leila has a passion for helping others and is always thinking of ways to help those less fortunate,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas, who hosted last spring’s Community Recognition Awards ceremony. “At the age of nine, she started a non-profit business selling fidget toys as an initiative to help children’s mental health impacted by the pandemic. The fidget toys help children with anxiety.

“Despite being a student, she is also a youth entrepreneur. Over the past year, she has collected milk bags from the community to make mats for the homeless. The milk bags are tied and stretched in such a way they connect to a wooden bed frame. This allows homeless people to rest comfortably on a mattress. She is avid about ensuring everyone has the opportunity to have a comfortable place to sleep. Leila has become so known for this initiative that people continue to drop off milk bags at her house so she always has a full supply. She also helps her mom in purchasing food for the local food pantry and community fridges, in addition to wanting to ensure people have a comfortable place to sleep, she also wants to ensure they have food to enjoy.

“Leila embodies the true saying that one can do anything they put their mind to. She is well-spoken and is a wonderful example of how we should all participate in giving back to our community. To win this award affirms her actions are positive and we need to help other youth understand their impact is important and valued.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

