Community leaders honoured by MP with Queen’s Platinum Jubilee pin

September 1, 2022 · 0 Comments
Community leaders in Aurora and Newmarket were honoured by MP Tony Van Bynen last week with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pin.
Struck by the Government of Canada to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne, MP Van Bynen presented the keepsakes to recognize “their commitment to community” at a special ceremony held in the dining hall of Pickering College.
“The Canadian Platinum Jubilee emblem was created to mark the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the Throne,” said MP Van Bynen following the ceremony. “The emblem is a symbolic statement of the enduring relationship between Canada and the Crown, as personified by our country’s Head of State. “Margaret Mead wrote: ‘Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.’ I believe this quote captures the spirit and will of the group honoured today. Perhaps they have not changed the world, but without a doubt they have made our communities better places to live. Each of the recipients has touched their neighbours with kindness, supported those in need, inspired others to join a movement, and demonstrated that regardless of age, we can make a positive difference to those around us.
“Thank you for your compassion, energy, and love. I encourage you and others to continue reaching out to those in need, and through the spirit of your actions, let them know they are not alone. Let our communities continue to benefit from your generosity.”
Recipients honoured last week included:
Adrian Bain
Barb Barker
Tyler Barker
Graham Birt
Pamela Bray-Crawford
Judy Brunton
Robert Cole
Raquel Fox
Steve Hinder
Allan Hoyle
Angela Kocot
Aimee Le
Amie Meads
Jennifer McLachlan
Lynn McLarnon
Mary Misko
John Parkin
Christiana Parisa Ford
Shameela Shakeel
Tom Smith
Jake Tubaro
Nathan Tubaro
Owen Tubaro
Joanne Witt
Laiba Yusuf
Manha Yusuf
A second ceremony will be held in October both for those who were unable to attend last week, as well as for organizations and businesses “that continually make Newmarket-Aurora the wonderful, caring communities they have become,” said MP Van Bynen.
By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
You must be logged in to post a comment.