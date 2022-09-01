Community leaders honoured by MP with Queen’s Platinum Jubilee pin

September 1, 2022 · 0 Comments

Community leaders in Aurora and Newmarket were honoured by MP Tony Van Bynen last week with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pin.

Struck by the Government of Canada to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne, MP Van Bynen presented the keepsakes to recognize “their commitment to community” at a special ceremony held in the dining hall of Pickering College.

“The Canadian Platinum Jubilee emblem was created to mark the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the Throne,” said MP Van Bynen following the ceremony. “The emblem is a symbolic statement of the enduring relationship between Canada and the Crown, as personified by our country’s Head of State. “Margaret Mead wrote: ‘Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.’ I believe this quote captures the spirit and will of the group honoured today. Perhaps they have not changed the world, but without a doubt they have made our communities better places to live. Each of the recipients has touched their neighbours with kindness, supported those in need, inspired others to join a movement, and demonstrated that regardless of age, we can make a positive difference to those around us.

“Thank you for your compassion, energy, and love. I encourage you and others to continue reaching out to those in need, and through the spirit of your actions, let them know they are not alone. Let our communities continue to benefit from your generosity.”

Recipients honoured last week included:

Adrian Bain

Barb Barker

Tyler Barker

Graham Birt

Pamela Bray-Crawford

Judy Brunton

Robert Cole

Raquel Fox

Steve Hinder

Allan Hoyle

Angela Kocot

Aimee Le

Amie Meads

Jennifer McLachlan

Lynn McLarnon

Mary Misko

John Parkin

Christiana Parisa Ford

Shameela Shakeel

Tom Smith

Jake Tubaro

Nathan Tubaro

Owen Tubaro

Joanne Witt

Laiba Yusuf

Manha Yusuf

A second ceremony will be held in October both for those who were unable to attend last week, as well as for organizations and businesses “that continually make Newmarket-Aurora the wonderful, caring communities they have become,” said MP Van Bynen.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)