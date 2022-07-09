Climate change, preservation reflected in draft Official Plan

July 9, 2022 · 0 Comments

The Town is looking for feedback on Aurora’s new Official Plan.

Council last week approved the draft plan, which will serve as a blueprint for growth over the next 30 years.

Following Council’s approval, the Town will accept feedback on the document through September 30.

Residents wishing to weigh in on the draft can do so through the Town’s online platform Engage Aurora (engageaurora.ca/opr) or directly to Edward Terry, Project Manager for the Town of Aurora, via email at eterry@aurora.ca.

Following the feedback period, comments will be compiled and any changes will be made to the document ahead of a public open house this winter. A statutory public meeting will be held “shortly thereafter” to discuss the Official Plan (OP), said the Town.

“Over the next 30 years, Aurora will continue to grow and change,” said the Town in a statement. “An additional 22,000 people will move to Aurora, and 10,000 new jobs in the Town will be created. In total, by 2051, it is predicted that Aurora will grow to a population of 84,000 and have a job market of more than 41,000 jobs.

“Some of the key changes and enhancements being proposed in the draft Official Plan Amendment include policies for climate change resilience and natural heritage protection, cultural heritage preservation, active transportation, the updated Promenade, [and] Major Transit Station Area Secondary Plan.”

Added Mayor Tom Mrakas, “The draft plan does an excellent job in capturing the vision of Council and the public – balancing growth with our collective desire to maintain a small-town charm. The draft amendment puts in policies that Council wanted to see from last term, such as complete streets and heritage landscapes, as well as plans on how we can protect them.

“Not only do we look at the housing crisis and affordability, but we do it in a way that is right for the Town.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)