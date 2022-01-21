Citizens of the Year helm local hospital’s philanthropy program

January 20, 2022 · 0 Comments

Former Aurora Citizens of the Year Steve Hinder and Peter Van Schaik will lead fundraising efforts for Southlake Regional Health Centre into the future.

Hinder and Van Schaik were announced as co-chairs for the Southlake Regional Health Centre Philanthropy Cabinet, succeeding former chair Chris Pfaff, who remains a member of the Cabinet.

The purpose of the Philanthropy Cabinet is to inspire others to contribute to the local hospital while targeting potential donors as well.

“The Southlake Foundation enjoys a strong relationship with the communities served by the Southlake Regional health Centre and depends on them for support,” said the Foundation in a statement. “An extraordinary group of leadership volunteers, the Philanthropy Cabinet consists of business and community leaders working in concert and partnership with staff to fundraise for Southlake. As ambassadors for Southlake, Cabinet members inspire investment from Southlake’s communities – support that is crucial for providing leading-edge care for the 1.5 million residents who rely on Southlake Regional Health Centre for their healthcare.”

In a statement, Barbara Bellissimo, Chair of the Southlake Foundation Board, hailed both Hinder and Van Schaik for their “strong relationship” and volunteer record with the hospital.

“We are very grateful to be able to tap into their deep knowledge of Southlake’s communities as co-chairs of our Philanthropy Cabinet,” she said.

Added Jennifer Ritter, President & CEO of the Southlake Foundation: “Southlake Foundation’s Philanthropy Cabinet is comprised of an exemplary team of community leaders who support and inspire investment to ensure Southlake is optimally helping patients for today and tomorrow. We are excited to channel Steve and Peter’s talent, expertise and energy into furthering our fundraising raison d’être through the vital support of our Philanthropy Cabinet.”

The duo have already helped grow the cabinet, the Foundation noted, with the recruitment of five new members to the team: Jim Alexander, owner of local Tim Hortons franchises; Louanne McGrory, President, Shiseido (Canada); Keith Loo, Founder and CEO, Skinopathy; Bruce Nanton, CIO, Moneris; and Jonathan Goodyear, Executive Chef and Director Food and Beverage, Social Membership, Magna Golf Club.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)