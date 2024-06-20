Charlotte Clementine Kolas is Aurora’s 2024 Teen Idol

June 20, 2024 · 0 Comments

Charlotte Clementine Kolas dreams of being on Broadway, and on Saturday she was named Aurora’s 2024 Teen Idol after wowing judges with a selection from the Great White Way at the Aurora Performing Arts Festival.

Held at Town Park, the Performing Arts Festival was hosted by Marquee Theatrical Productions in conjunction with the Town of Aurora, and saw three age groups showing off their skills in music, dance and drama.

Kolas, who is just finishing up Grade 8, took to the stage with “Lost in the Brass”, a selection from the show Band Geeks.

“It feels amazing,” Charlotte Clementine told The Auroran moments after her name was announced by Mayor Tom Mrakas. “I am just so excited to be able to perform more songs.”

As Aurora’s Teen Idol, Charlotte Clementine will be called upon to sing at numerous Town events, including performing the National Anthem at municipal occasions and valuable stage time at August’s Ribfest.

As a member of Marquee Theatrical Productions, when she first heard about the competition through the program she says she knew she had to be a part of it.

“I just love performing and making people happy,” she said. “I hope to be on Broadway one day.”

Runner up in this year’s competition was another aspiring Broadway star, Chloe Lee.

Chloe performed “Ring of Keys.”

“Ring of Keys” is a key song from the musical Fun Home, based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, which charts her childhood in her family’s funeral home and discovering her sexuality, all while living with her closeted gay father.

“My favourite kind of music to sing is musical theatre. Singing and acting is really fun. I also do drama, so I like doing singing and acting together. There is more story behind it,” said Chloe. “[‘Ring of Keys’] is a really interesting song because it’s a 10-year-old trying to figure out herself, but it’s truly interesting to see because the musical itself is…from when she’s younger and older trying to discover herself and her sexuality…. I thought it was really cool.”

For more on this year’s Aurora Performing Arts Festival, see next week’s edition of The Auroran.

By Brock Weir

Readers Comments (0)