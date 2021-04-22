Charges laid in connection to two convenience store robberies

April 22, 2021 · 0 Comments

A 35-year-old man of no fixed address faces two robbery charges following convenience store robberies in Aurora.

“On April 16, 2021, at approximately 2.10 p.m., a suspect entered a store located at 15461 Yonge Street,” said Constable Maniva Armstrong in a statement. “The suspect was armed with a knife and demanded money from the employee. The victim complied and the suspect fled from the store with a quantity of cash.

“At 2.55, the subject attended a second convenience store located at 15408 Yonge Street. The suspect was armed with a knife and demanded money. A witness entered the store and the suspect fled with a quantity of cash. Fortunately, no one was physically injured in either incident. Police located the suspect nearby a short time later and he was arrested and charged.”

In addition to the robbery charges, Krisztian Papis faces four counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

The charges have not been proven.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up unit at 1-866-876-5423 x6630 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit them online at www.1800222tips.com.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)