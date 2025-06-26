Chamber of Commerce grants could help take your small business to the next level

June 26, 2025 · 0 Comments

If you’re a small business looking for a boost to take things to the next level, the Aurora Chamber of Commerce’s 2025 Small Business Grants could lend a helping hand.

The Chamber is accepting applications for their Rise Up, Scale Up, and Media grants now through August 29.

Five businesses will be recognized by the Chamber with grants this year – with the Rise Up and Scale Up Grants providing grants of $2,500 each for four individual businesses, while a Media grant will entail $5,000 in services from Addison Marketing Solutions to help one winning business develop their websites, social media profiles, and more.

“I think we’re entering a time where every little bit of help is going to be welcomed,” says Debra Wilson, Interim President of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce. “The uncertainty with what we’re facing right now with the economy, with some people suggesting we might be heading into a recession, I would say [businesses should] use every tool in your toolbox. If there are grants available, you should be applying. You should keep all options open…because, as we all know, it’s uncertainty that creates chaos for business and we’re in a moment of uncertainty right now.”

This year’s two Rise-Up grants are available for businesses generating revenues under $50,000 and be a for-profit business operating within Aurora for less than two years and considered in the “start-up” stage.

Businesses considering applying for the Rise-Up grants must have a “clear mission and purpose,” says the Chamber, along with demonstrating “a clear need for funding and how the grant funds will be used.” Businesses must also demonstrate how the grant funds will have a positive impact on the business community and the broader community.”

The two ScaleUp grants this year are designated for businesses generating revenues between $51,000 and $200,000, with at least one employee or contract equivalent employee working for the business. Successful business applicants will need to have been in operation for at least two years, and also have a clear mission and purpose, and a demonstrated need for the funding.

The Media Grant, sponsored by Addison, will be awarded to a for-profit business that generates revenue up to $200,000, and be able to demonstrate a clear need for the services Addison can provide.

“Addison Marketing has come back again with a very generous media grant where they can help a small business with their website, their social media, anything in that realm that Addison can help them with, they’re prepared to help those businesses,” says Wilson. “Last year, Eric Harbottle from Addison Marketing said that he really, really enjoyed the experience and was able to make a big difference in the company that won last year.

“We’re really looking forward to helping these five businesses that will be eligible and qualify.”

For more on the grant program, including a full list of eligibility criteria, and how to begin the application process, visit www.aurorachamber.on.ca/grants.

By Brock Weir

