CDS presents “Peter and the Starcatcher”

November 14, 2024 · 0 Comments

Come and see The Country Day School’s Grade 7-9 production of Peter and the Starcatcher November 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. and November 16 at 1.30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cds.on.ca/tickets for $20.

The Tony-winning play, based on the best-selling novels, upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan boy becomes the legendary Peter Pan.

It is 1885 during the reign of Queen Victoria and two ships from the British Empire set sail on the high seas for the imaginary kingdom of Rundoon. On one ship, The Neverland, three orphan boys encounter a smart and witty girl named Molly Aster, the daughter of an English lord and minister to the Queen. Also on board is a trunk full of precious star stuff that Molly has promised to protect.

One of the orphans, known only as Boy, is bitter and unpleasant. Once he meets Molly, his lonely and miserable world is turned upside down. On the other ship, The Wasp, Molly’s father, the famous starcatcher Lord Aster, guards a decoy trunk from pirates who are in search of treasure. The pirate captain, Stache, discovers the ruse and goes after The Neverland.

Hilarious, adventurous and endlessly inventive, this is a show that people of all ages and families will not want to miss.

Readers Comments (0)