Cardinal is ready to host the charity golf challenge yet again

May 5, 2022 · 0 Comments

The ninth annual Charity Golf Challenge is underway in support of We Care as patrons can begin purchasing their e-vouchers online.

At press time this week, 17 golf lovers have already purchased their rounds, leaving 135 rounds of golf available for the summer. If you purchase your round before July 1, you will have a chance to win a foursome on Cardinal’s East Wing.

Former Canadian Olympic skier, and Aurora Sports Hall of Famer Brian Stemmle, is already excited to take part in the event this summer.

“I’m happy to be involved again this year for We Care Charity Golf Challenge. I love playing golf because it’s more difficult than skiing down a hill at 120km/h. The easy part is buying a voucher at Cardinal golf to help send Easter Seals kids with disabilities to camp,” Stemmle said.

At $100 a round, a portion of the purchase will be donated to We Care and, thus far, the initiative is expected to raise beyond six figures.

“It is expected we will surpass over $100,000 raised since the Golf Challenge’s inception in 2014,” said We Charity Golf Challenge Chairman Brent Morning.

“Hopefully in 2023 we’ll be back to a regular golf tournament. But we don’t know yet. For the safety of all concerned, we thought it was in the best interest to do golf vouchers once again.”

Similar to last year, there will not be a full one-day tournament. The limited number of vouchers will be available until the end of September.

Patrons must head to charitygolfchallenge.ca to purchase an e-voucher. From there, those who have purchased a round must call Cardinal directly to book a tee-time, anytime throughout the golf season. There will be no auctions held or any prizes available for this year.

“We Care is excited and grateful to be part of the Charity Golf Challenge for the 9th season. With donations and golf round purchases already made so far this spring, it looks like it’s going to be a record-setting year. The event has raised almost $90,000 in its history and we’re confident it will surpass the $100,000 mark in 2022,” said We Care staff member Greg Mandziuk.

“It will be a very exciting summer for kids with disabilities who attend Easter Seals camps. After two years of virtual camps, in-person overnight camps are scheduled to return. They are a place where everyone can do everything – sailing, sledge hockey, the rock-climbing wall, there are no barriers. They are also life-changing. Campers go home with stronger life skills, more confident, and more mature.”

Morning and the We Care staff would like to personally thank all donors who stepped up to the plate and all presenting sponsors. These include James Morning and Sons Ltd., Green Tractor Nobleton, John’s Nofrills Nobleton, Hospall Private Homecare Inc., Priestly Demolition, Motive Media and Walkington Insurance.

For those who do not wish to participate playing golf, you can also donate directly to We Care through the Charity Golf Challenge website. On the main page, select donate to We Care and select campaign, We Care Charity Golf Challenge. The cost to send a child to an Easter Seals camp is $250 per day.

To contact Cardinal Golf Club to book a tee time once you have purchased your e-voucher, call 905-841-7378. To contact Morning directly, you can reach him at brent@charitygolfchallenge.ca.

By Robert Belardi

