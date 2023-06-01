Cardinal Carter’s Dayne Indraji is ranked #1 in the world heading into the 2023 CrossFit Games in Wisconsin

Dayne Indraji has embraced the daunting and challenging regimen that is required to be a CrossFit Games competitor.

The CrossFit circuit is not for the faint of heart and requires a singularity of focus by its prospective participants.

Andrew Jeffries, owner of Validus Fitness and Indraji’s CrossFit Head Coach, spoke glowingly of the Grade 9 student’s level of preparation for the international fitness event: “CrossFit releases some the events the week before the competition and some they won’t know until the day of the event. Part of the test of fitness is to be prepared for anything they throw at you.”

Miles of rowing, multiple sprints, barbell cycling, Olympic lifting, endurance biking, climbing, open water swims, carrying heavy objects for long distances—all are distinct possibilities in these strongman fitness contests.

“Ironman” Indraji has ascended rapidly to international status as a CrossFit athlete – a testament to his mental toughness and the training methods that have been made available to him at Validus Fitness where he trains dutifully in Aurora.

As the Number One seed, Indraji is training full tilt for the CrossFit Games in Wisconsin in early-August. His CrossFit Head Coach Andrew Jefferies says he is impressed by the 14-year-old’s quiet intensity and dedication.

“Dayne has qualified for the CrossFit Games where the best in the world in the sport of fitness compete for Number 1. There are only 10 athletes in his age group that win the opportunity to go to the CrossFit Games through a series of qualifiers: The CrossFit Open, Quarterfinals, and Semifinals. Through these three qualifying events, he finished the Semifinals in the Number 1 spot going into the Games. The CrossFit Games are held in Madison, Wisconsin from August 1- 6.”

Coach Jeffries explained Indraji’s weekday regimen that has contributed to his remarkable ascension to the top fitness athlete in the world for his age group: “He has been extremely dedicated to his craft since he was 11-years-old training every morning before school at 5.45 a.m. and extra work after school and on weekends when he has time. Dayne is a very focused individual who set his mind to competing at the top level in CrossFit at a young age and has been very dedicated to achieving his goal.”

Although Indraji excels in this often-solitary sport, his connection to the participants at his home gym is evident, according to Head Coach Jeffries.

“Because of his hard work, modesty, and maturity, he has grown to inspire those around him in the gym, encouraging others around him to always put in a little more effort in the goals they want to achieve. Even with his quiet demeanor, he will not hesitate to encourage others. The whole gym is excited to see how far he will go and will be cheering for him every step of the way.”

With the denizens of Validus Fitness impelling him to victory in Wisconsin, it is clear that Indraji is acquiring admirers. The quiet resident of Oak Ridges has not only impressed Coach Jeffries, but also his Grade 9 English Teacher Elisabeth De Castro at Cardinal Carter CHS.

Indraji has embraced his freshman studies as readily as he has embraced his gym regimen, according to his English teacher.

De Castro is evidently an ardent advocate of Indraji’s quest to be the best CrossFit athlete in the world.

“It is my pleasure to speak on behalf of Dayne. It’s wonderful to see his success as an athlete in the community. I’m proud of his achievement.”

De Castro’s assessment of Indraji is strikingly similar to the picture of intense focus his CrossFit Coach painted for us: “As a student in my English class, Dayne has shown responsibility, and a strong understanding of concepts covered in the course. He is generally quiet, but his writing demonstrates his acquisition, and clear expression of his thoughts on the course content.”

The singularity of focus and collegiality that Indraji has demonstrated in the gym has also manifested itself in Elisabeth De Castro’s English classroom:

“In class, he is focused, and respectful of everyone, and asks for clarification when necessary. This has shown his discipline, and desire to learn. Dayne is a pleasure to teach. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

It’s clear that Dayne Indraji has impressed the adults that he works with every day. The reserved, modest, and focused Grade 9 student took a brief break from his CrossFit training regimen at Validus Fitness and his reading responsibilities at Cardinal Carter CHS to respond to our interview questions:

The Auroran: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honors?

Dayne Indraji: “Determination, perseverance, hard work, and grit.”

The Auroran: What were your key statistics and performance moments from the 2022-23 season that you are most proud of?

Dayne Indraji: “Winning semifinals, especially my event win in event three because it was a barbell cycling event which I didn’t think was a good event for me, but I ended up tying for the win with a guy that was a lot stronger than me.”

The Auroran: In addition to your high school sports team(s), what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

Dayne Indraji: “I used to do karate and swimming for a few years, but now I only swim and go to the gym to train. I can solve a Rubik’s Cube fast so that has to count for something.”

The Auroran: How would you describe yourself as a student at Cardinal Carter CHS? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong?

Dayne Indraji: “I’m not that engaged in school, but I get my work done well enough. I would say my grades are pretty good. I did Cross Country this year.”

The Auroran: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Dayne Indraji: “To win the CrossFit Games as an individual.”

The Auroran: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

Dayne Indraji: “Jesus and my Dad.”

The Auroran: How do you feel about being nominated as The Auroran’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Dayne Indraji: “Good.”

The Auroran wishes Dayne Indraji the best of luck and good health as he prepares for the very challenging international CrossFit championships in Wisconsin in August.

By Jim Stewart

