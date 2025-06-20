Canadian music icons in the spotlight for Aurora’s 2025 Concerts in the Park season

June 20, 2025 · 0 Comments

Iconic sounds from some of Canada’s – and the world’s – most acclaimed artists will ring out through Town Park in July and August as Aurora launches its 2025 Concerts in the Park Summer Series.

Sponsored once again by TD Canada Trust, the lineup was formally announced Friday morning at the Town Park band shell.

Kicking off the series on Wednesday, July 2, is Dave Mowat & Trio, a showcase of Indigenous artists that have become Aurora favourites in recent years.

They will be followed on Wednesday, July 9, by X & Y, a tribute to Coldplay.

X & Y is the beginning of a string of tribute artists taking the stage, continuing on July 16 with Ultimate 80s; on July 23 by Simply the Best: A Tribute to Tina Turner; on July 30 with No Sugar Tonight, a Tribute to The Guess Who, Burton Cummings, and BTO.

August’s concerts begin August 6 with Outlaw State of Mind: A Tribute to Christ Stapleton, followed on August 13 with A Tribute to Canadian Women in Music, led by Krista Blondin, who has wowed Aurora crowds in the past as a tribute artist – particularly Janis Joplin – as well as herself.

Rounding out the season will be Desire: A Tribute to U2 on August 20 and, on August 27, the Aurora debut of The 99s, a new band that has its roots in Dwayne Gretzky.

Concerts take place each Wednesday in July and August at Town Park from 7 – 9 p.m. Admission is free, but donations to the Aurora Food Pantry are encouraged.

A rotating selection of food vendors will be on site each Wednesday evening to cater to all tastes, and Newmarket’s Market Brewing will also be on hand for beer and cider sales.

“There’s a reason why Wednesdays at Town Park is a summer tradition, and if you’ve chosen to [raise] your family and really go for a quality lifestyle in Aurora, check out these Wednesday nights. They’re free, they’re comfortable, and you’re truly going to meet the best people – all within four feet of your seat,” says Shelley Ware, Special Events Coordinator for the Town of Aurora.

“I am happy that five or so weeks are brand new sounds for Aurora, which is always great to bring into fruition – and there are a few fan favourites I can’t get my phone to stop ringing [with people] asking if they’re going to be here. I think at this point, it’s all going to be up to Mother Nature whether she’s going to sponsor the series or not!”

Also eager for the season getting underway is Ward 1 Councillor Ron Weese, who attended Friday’s launch event.

He said he’s particularly looking forward to the Tribute to Canadian Women in Music evening.

“I am impressed with the lineup and I think everybody will be happy about it,” he said. “From my standpoint, the eclectic performances that we have here, it’s going to appeal to everybody and anybody, and I thank Shelley for doing the work that she does with that because I know it doesn’t just fall together; you have to go after those people.

“This series is one of those gems in this community. It’s really important that we do as many good things as we can here and Music in the Park is one of them. Of course, we have the ball diamond, we have the Farmers’ Market, so this is a hub of activity. It really has to be preserved and I am thankful that the TD people have come forward once again to sponsor this event.”

By Brock Weir

Readers Comments (0)