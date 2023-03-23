BMW provides seamless service at new Aurora dealership

When BMW Aurora began the move to a brand-new dealership near Wellington Street East and Highway 404, their goal was to be a leading customer-centric dealership in the country and for the entire automotive industry. Now that their doors are open on Goulding Avenue it’s easy to see they’re well on their way towards that goal.

“We want to ‘wow’ our customers,” says BMW Aurora’s General Manager Blake Elliot, “and that’s from the moment they drive up to our dealership, walk in, or even go to our online showroom at bmwaurora.ca. Our spectacular showroom is designed, floor to ceiling, based on BMW Canada’s latest modern and innovative layouts, and being off a main artery like the 404, this was a big opportunity for us to connect and be more visible to the market.”

Aurora is a growing community, he adds, and that is one of the myriad reasons why they moved south from their previous location on Mulock Drive in Newmarket.

“This community has transformed in the past 10 years and in the next 10 years it is going to be even bigger,” says Elliot. “This visibility is why we’ve really decided to place ourselves in a market, a community, we can help support and grow with.”

From the moment you step into the showroom, customers will notice the features that set BMW Aurora apart. Greeted at the door, you’re welcomed into a bright, airy space where customers come first.

They aim to provide what they describe as a “frictionless” experience, whether they are long-standing clients or new to the BMW brand.

“We want to limit that gap between guest and dealer,” says Elliot. “We want to make it easier for everybody, from the purchase to the service experience; which includes in-person and remote transactions where deliveries are made straight to your doorstep. You will find ease working with our service department, with access to our 24/7 kiosk you can drop off your car and pick up your vehicle, without ever having to see an advisor. Just drop [the keys] in our kiosk, tell us what services you need to do, and it will be ready for you the following day.”

Another key feature of the client-centric building is the heated drive-thru, which is accessible during regular hours, straight to the team of knowledgeable advisors. Customers no longer have to get out of their vehicles in the often-inclement Canadian weather, where they will be greeted by a valet.

“Our state-of-the-art service centre can service up to 20 vehicles at a time, and regardless of the service requested or required, each vehicle receives a complimentary video diagnostic and thorough polish in the in-house car wash system.”

If you’re in the market to purchase a vehicle and can’t get to the dealership, BMW Aurora offers a white glove mobile service where they bring the vehicle to you to test drive. And when you ultimately seal the deal, there’s another “wow” factor: they will deliver it to your door in an enclosed trailer.

Whether you are shopping for a new vehicle in their spacious ground-floor showroom, or looking at a pre-owned vehicle located on the second floor accessible by their heated all-weather ramp, you will experience a seamless and attentive experience from a dedicated sales team.

“Every KPI (Key Performance Indicator) aspect of our business involves customer satisfaction and that is our vision,” says Elliot. “We will continue to learn through trial and error, through feedback from our customers, and our employees, on areas that we can become more efficient and deliver on.”

Since the start of the global pandemic, BMW Aurora and the Dilawri group have remained nimble – something they are very proud of, particularly with advancements and enhancements in their service departments and staying ahead of the game when it comes to technology.

“We’re planning to see growth when it comes to the BMW brand this year and specifically BMW Aurora; there are plans in place to make sure that we have the foundations set to serve our guests better each year.”

Being part of the Dilawri Group, “We lead Canada in the automotive industry, based on the standards we place on the leaders, dealerships and our employees. We nurture from within and grow capabilities to allow our teams to develop into the next personal and professional stage of their lives. I’m proud to be able to support my staff in our stunning 60,000 square foot facility, probably one of the largest-sized BMW stores. I’m proud to be a part of this change and making a difference for community, inside and around BMW Aurora.”

By Brock Weir

