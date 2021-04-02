Be patient with people on the frontlines: Town, Region

April 1, 2021

Be patient with those trying to help you on the frontlines.

This was a message delivered separately last week by both the Town of Aurora and the Regional Municipality of York amid a spike of alleged instances of mistreatment from customers.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Town reminded residence there is a zero tolerance policy for “inappropriate behaviour” towards staff.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging or everyone over the past year, and we understand that people are frustrated, tired, and want things to go back to normal,” they said. “The Town of Aurora is committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for our residents, visitors and staff. Unfortunately, we have seen an increase in abusive language and inappropriate behaviour towards our staff and we have a zero tolerance policy for this type of behaviour.

“Town staff are guided by a Council-approved Community Code of Conduct policy, outlining strategies and de-escalating tactics when dealing with individuals or situations that impact the safety of staff or the public. Should these tactics not be effective, the individual(s) may be asked to vacate the premise immediately and be banned from returning to the facility.

“Town staff are following all Provincial and Regional health protocols in the provision of services and programs. We ask that all visitors treat our staff with respect and follow health protocols so we can provide the safest environment for all our users. When using our facilities, wear a face mask or covering, maintain social distancing, and follow all health and safety protocols. We’re all in this together, so let’s work together and be respectful of one another.”

On Monday, a similar message was issued by Dr. Fareen Karachiwalla, York Region’s Associate Medical Officer of Health, in the context of Region-wide vaccination clinics.

“Thank you to all our residents for being patient,” she said. “We have to do our best to be compassionate and kind to one another, to our communities, and to all those working really hard to control the pandemic. Our staff are working day and night. They deserve our utmost respect and compassion. They are doing their very best to serve the community.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

