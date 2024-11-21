Aurora’s Shaolin Martial Arts Club hosts “Master of Masters” Shi De Yang of the Shaolin Temple in China

Shi De Yang of the Shaolin Temple in China gave an instructional workshop and demonstrated martial arts techniques to eighty-six participants at the Shaolin Martial Arts Canada facility in Aurora last weekend.

According to Grand Master Tim Wakefield, “Six schools of martial arts from Long Island, New York; Montreal, Quebec; Brampton, Scarborough, Mississauga, and Aurora attended the event.”

“This is significant for the participants—for the first time in Aurora, we had the opportunity to host a monk from the Shaolin Temple in China.”

Shifu Tim, who is the Director of Shaolin Martial Arts on Mary Street, explained that “Shi De Yang is the 31st generation Shaolin “Master of Masters” and is a forty-year veteran of Chinese Gong-Fu.”

Through an interpreter, the amiable and charismatic Shi De Yang applauded Shifu Tim’s efforts to gather the six martial arts clubs in Aurora: “Tim did a very good job organizing the event. I am very pleased with the support and hospitality we have received.”

The engaging and receptive Martial Arts Monk complimented the local club’s competitors.

“First of all, they are very eager and they all showed how energetic they are. The future is very bright and I am very happy about it.” The 55-year-old Grand Master, who was very much at ease with media questions, discussed the essence of Martial Arts.

“This is a culture. This is the most important thing. Their interest is the spark that will be felt for generations.”

Shifu Max Rendinella, who hails from Montreal and whose Martial Arts Club co-sponsored the event, made the travel arrangements for the Grand Master and has made a pilgrimage to the Shaolin Temple in China.

“I was excited to facilitate the Grand Master’s visit. It’s very important for Martial Arts clubs in Aurora and all over Ontario to have events like these. It’s the Grand Master’s first visit to the GTA to teach and to visit Shifu Tim’s school, as well. The Shaolin Temple is the mecca of the traditional martial arts.”

By Jim Stewart

