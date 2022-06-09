Aurora’s ridings stay Blue on election night as voters elect PC majority

June 9, 2022 · 0 Comments

Aurora’s ridings will stay Blue after Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives secured a second consecutive majority government at Queen’s Park on Thursday night.

Rookie PC candidate Dawn Gallagher Murphy handily took the riding of Newmarket-Aurora and the seat set to be vacated by outgoing MPP Christine Elliott.

Ms. Gallagher Murphy was elected with 44.9 per cent of the vote (18,649), followed by Liberal candidate Dr. Sylvain Roy with 31.4 per cent (13,048), the NDP’s Denis Heng with 12.8 per cent (5,295), and Green Party candidate Carolina Rodriguez with 5.6 per cent (2,332).

Completing the ballot in Aurora’s north riding were Iwona Czarnecka of the New Blue (1,528), Krista McKenzie of the Ontario Party (542), and Yuri Duboisky of the Ontario Moderate Party (145).

Voter turnout in Newmarket-Aurora was 44.15 per cent.

In Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill, Progressive Conservative incumbent Michael Parsa came out on top with 53.2 per cent of the vote (17,340), followed by Marjan Kasirlou of the Ontario Liberals with 30.7 per cent (10,000), Reza Pourzad of the NDP with 7.7 per cent (2,501), and Kevin Zheng of the Green Party with 3.9 per cent (1,268).

Rounding out the ballot in Aurora’s south riding were Catherine Dellerba of the Ontario Party (732), Rosaria Wiseman of the New Blue (649), and Igor Strelkov (69).

Voter turnout in Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill was 38 per cent.

“Tonight, families chose to elect a representative who knows our community and will champion the causes that mean the most to us,” Ms. Gallagher Murphy told supporters at her campaign headquarters on election night.

Down at the Aurora Soccer Club on Industrial Parkway South, Mr. Parsa received a rockstar welcome after securing a second term in the Legislature.

“If you look at the last four years, two of which [were in] a global pandemic, we said from the beginning we will do everything we can to keep the health and safety of people and their wellbeing top of mind and that is exactly what we did the last four years,” said Mr. Parsa, touching upon investments made in healthcare, education, and long-term care. “We will continue working for our businesses [and] we will go back and continue building roads, bridges and highways.

“As difficult as the last two years [were], the future of this Province could not be brighter.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)