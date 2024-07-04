News and Sports » Sports

Aurora’s Owen Norris has big offensive weekend for the 18U Titans

July 4, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Owen Norris’s offensive production last weekend caught the attention of 18U Head Coach Kirby Smith.

The pitcher/infielder from Aurora, who will be playing  for the Glenville State University Pioneers in West Virginia in September, noted that Norris accrued a .500 On-Base Average to lead his team in the batter’s box. The graduate of Aurora High School went 2 for 8 with a double and triple, 2 RBI, 2 walks, and 2 stolen bases in CPBL action.

An impressive pitching performance by the 18U Titans was put forth by Kai Hernandez who is bound for the NJCAA Division 1 Rend Lake Warriors in Illinois.

The Newmarket resident and graduate of Sacred Heart CHS threw 5 innings, struck out 5, and picked off a runner in another quality start by the 18U Titans’ rotation. Hernandez, a 6’5” righthander, showed his D1 stuff on the weekend for the Titans.

By Jim Stewart



         

