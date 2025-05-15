News and Sports » Sports

Aurora’s Nembhard stars in Indiana Pacers’ 129-109 Game 4 win over Cleveland to take a 3-1 semifinal series lead

May 15, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Aurora’s Andrew Nembhard and his Indiana Pacers are one win away from a trip to the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals. 

The 25-year-old Nembhard logged the most minutes of Indy’s starters—30—and turned in a 7-point, 3-rebound, 7-assist, and 3-steal performance in the Pacers’ emphatic 129-109 home court victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

The 20-point win over the #1-seeded Cavs gave the Pacers a commanding 3-1 lead in the seven-game Eastern semi-final.

The prospective upset of the Cavaliers makes the young, upstart Pacers even more endearing for Canadian basketball fans looking to embrace an NBA team for this year’s playoffs.

Not only does Indiana have two Canadians on their roster—Nembhard and Montreal’s Bennedict Mathurin—but it also features former Raptor and fan favorite Pascal Siakam as one of their top performers. 

Nembhard—in his second year with the Pacers—averaged 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists over 65 regular season games in 2024-25.  The 6’4” combo guard—who starred with the NCAA Gonzaga Bulldogs—graduated from St. Jerome’s Elementary School in northeast Aurora before playing his high school basketball at prep schools in the USA.

By Jim Stewart



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Trailblazers program introduces high schoolers to fire services, leadership opportunities

.

New Provincial measures would accelerate home construction

New legislation will be introduced in the Ontario Legislature to speed up home construction across the Province, the government announced Monday. On May 12 in ...

Dr. G.W. Williams community prepares to say farewell to home of more than 70 years

Its Dunning Avenue halls have served as a hub of learning, community and friendship for 73 years, and as the Dr. G.W. Williams Secondary School ...

Sport Aurora’s All-Sport, One Day event rolls out at McMahon Park on June 21

Sport Aurora, celebrating its 20th anniversary of service to the Town, is re-launching one of its most popular annual initiatives. Laurie Mueller, Executive Director of ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open