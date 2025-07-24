Aurora’s Naomi Lee is York Region’s top scholar for 2024-2025

July 24, 2025 · 0 Comments

Aurora student Naomi Lee is not only celebrating her successful completion of high school, but doing so in spectacular fashion.

Lee, who recently completed Grade 12 at Dr. G.W. Williams Secondary School, was named last week as the York Region District School Board’s Top Scholar for the 2024-2025 school year.

The student graduated Williams with a remarkable average of 100 per cent.

Other students who posted similarly impressive marks were Ivan Sivakov of Woodbridge College, who scored 99.83; and Darren Tai and Yi Xing, both of Richmond Hill’s Bayview Secondary School who each graduated with an average 99.70.

“Congratulations to this year’s top scholars on their achievements,” said Ron Lynn, Chair of the York Region District School Board in a statement. “Their accomplishments reflect the role of staff, families and community members in supporting student success.”

Added Director of Education Bill Cober: “These students are representative of the hard work of the thousands of York Region public students who strive for success every year. Thank you to the educators, administrators and all staff for their role in delivering high-quality programming every day in YRDSB classrooms.”

Speaking to The Auroran on Monday, Lee said seeing the final mark was a “total shock.”

“It wasn’t really something I was aiming for at all during my time at high school, so it was really quite a surprise to me when I found out,” said Lee. “I really liked math and science because I like understanding the world around me, so I thought that was fun. I also liked music since it has been a part of my life since I was very young.”

Lee plays the piano at home, and also tackled the oboe in band class. Playing the piano “created so many good habits,” said the student, including building focus, fostering discipline, and it also served as a creative outlet outside the classroom.

“I can go and play piano and just not think about anything else and I can just focus on that,” says Lee.

This fall, Lee is headed to university to study computer engineering, and as much as it is a time to look to the future, there’s also a bit of nostalgia in the air being a part of the final graduating class to come out of Williams’ present location on Dunning Avenue before the school community moves to its new building at Bayview Avenue and Spring Farm this fall.

“I feel very proud to have been part of the last graduating class at this building,” says Lee. “The building holds a lot of fond memories for me. I’ll be sad that Williams is no longer going to be there, but I’m really happy to have had the opportunity to go. Williams was overall such a wonderful experience. I was lucky to meet a lot of great teachers who made my experience very educational and very fun. I met a lot of friends who also I had fun with, and I really appreciate the support of my parents throughout my years at high school. It was just such a great experience.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

