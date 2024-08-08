Aurorapalooza announces headliner ahead of August 17 festival

August 8, 2024

Aurorapalooza, the vibrant celebration of music, art, and food, is back and set to take place in Aurora Town Park on August 17.

The fifth-annual event organized by local resident Joel Gouveia promises a day filled with entertainment, creativity, and community spirit, all in support of Southlake Foundation’s mental health program.

As the anticipation builds, the festival has announced its final act: Katie Tupper will take the stage as the ultimate headlining performer, adding more excitement to what is sure to be an unforgettable day.

The festival is thrilled to announce a new shuttle service from the Aurora GO Station, making it an easy journey from as far north as Barrie and as far south as downtown Toronto, ensuring that attendees have a safe way to and from the festival.

You can purchase your shuttle pass now for only $10. The outdoor event has grown into a staple of Ontario’s music, community, and arts scene, showcasing an impressive lineup of headliners, emerging talents spanning various genres, homegrown artisans, and delectable food vendors, all set against the backdrop of Aurora’s beloved Town Park.

With this year’s dynamic lineup ranging from local gems to established stars, attendees can immerse themselves in live music throughout the day, catering to every musical preference.

Set to perform are bands The Free Label, The Lemon Pistols, Rubber Tire Peep Show, Black Paint, Glenn Marais & the Mojo Train, Yellow Magnolia, Tangent and singer-songwriter Boy Wonder, Bijaan and Dom. Additionally, the highly anticipated neo-soul sensation Katie Tupper has just been announced as this year’s headliner.

Attendees can expect a fusion of music, art and delicious bites. Alongside the dynamic musical lineup, guests can experience visual art exhibits with local artists, play games, and when hunger strikes delight their taste buds with a diverse selection of food and beverage vendors, each offering their unique flavours and specialties.

Aurorapalooza is more than just entertainment; it’s about making a difference.

Notably, this marks the inaugural year of the festival’s official status as a not-for-profit organization, further solidifying its dedication to charity and philanthropy. In its commitment to mental health advocacy, Aurorapalooza is proud to support the Southlake Foundation’s mental health program.

A portion of ticket sales will be dedicated to this cause, alongside the introduction of innovative tech devices scattered throughout the festival grounds for Tap n Pay donations that will go directly to Southlake. Additionally, a mystery mocktail will be available where 100% of its proceeds go to mental health initiatives (of course, you have the option to spike it with adult juice if you like).

Through music and art, Aurorapalooza aims to spark conversations, break stigmas, and foster a community where everyone feels supported and understood.

Aurorapalooza, emerged in 2020 by local resident Joel Gouveia as a passion project during the pandemic.

During a time of societal disconnection, Joel recognized the essential role of music and community in nurturing mental health and wellness. Driven by this insight, he set out to establish a platform where local talent and musicians could shine, while highlighting the importance of the role that music can play in the mental wellness path that many Canadians face day-to-day.

Join them August 17 for a day of music, art, food, and community spirit, all in support of mental health research at the Southlake Foundation. Together, we can make a difference.

Get ready to groove for good at Aurorapalooza!

Made possible with the support of Ontario Creates, the event begins at 2 p.m. and runs through 11 p.m. There’s an after party running 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. It all takes place at the Town Park.

For tickets and additional info, visit www.aurorapalooza.com.

