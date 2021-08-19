Aurorapalooza a success for resident, CMHA

Rain gave way to a bright evening in Aurora for the Canadian Mental Health Association on August 7, as local resident Joel Gouveia took over Town Park for the second annual Aurorapalooza music festival, benefiting health programs across Ontario.

With an expanded capacity limit compared to the inaugural event last year which had a ceiling of just 100 attendees, this year’s event raised nearly $755 for the cause.

“I would love to raise more, but with such small events, it is tough to get people to donate more than $20 or $50,” says Mr. Gouveia. “Having more people made it a lot more lively, with a lot more energy in the crowd, which was really nice. Last year, about 100 people – there was a lot of open space, which was the whole point with capacity, but having more people obviously makes the environment better. You can see a lot of friendly faces. Everyone in Aurora seems to know everybody so having more people definitely livened the place up a bit and also raised the chances of having more bands.

“I am really excited for next year and hopefully we can keep growing this into a bigger and better festival.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Report

