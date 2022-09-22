Aurora Votes 2022: All-candidates meetings begin this weekend at Aurora Public Library

September 22, 2022 · 0 Comments

The race is on to be Aurora’s next Mayor and Council and, if you haven’t had a knock on your door from a Mayoral or Council candidate, you will soon get a chance to meet them face-to-face – or virtually.

The first virtual option to hear what the persons looking for vote are hoping to bring to the Council table will take place this Sunday, September 25, with a Meet the Candidates event hosted by the Aurora Public Library over Zoom.

Set to take place between 2 and 4 p.m., all registered candidates for Mayor and Council have been invited to participate.

“Meet the candidates registered to run for the offices of Mayor and Council in the municipality of Aurora,” say Library organizers. “Candidates will each open with a short introduction. A selection of questions submitted in advance will then be posed to each mayoralty candidate. If you have a question to submit, please email it to rmandelcorn@aurorapl.ca.”

To register your free spot at the event, visit bit.ly/39UXMA0.

The Aurora Chamber of Commerce will host an in-person election event the following week, on October 4 from 8 – 10 a.m.

“Each Councillor candidate will have an opportunity to provide an overview of their platform,” says the Chamber. “Following that, the Mayoral candidates will have an opportunity to present their platform, followed by a business-related Q&A for the Mayoral candidates.”

Registration for this free event is open now.

For more information, visit aurorachamber.on.ca.

Full coverage of the events will be found in the subsequent edition of The Auroran.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)