Aurora urges voters to keep municipal priorities in mind when casting Provincial ballot

The Town is encouraging residents to keep the municipality’s priorities in mind when casting their vote in next month’s Provincial Election.

The statement, signed by Mayor Tom Mrakas, was issued the day after the writ was dropped calling election day for June 2.

“I encourage everyone to vote in the upcoming Provincial Election and when voting to consider candidates who have Aurora’s priorities top of mind,” said Mayor Mrakas. “Our Town’s Strategic Plan focuses on three pillars of success: a healthy community, thriving economy and stewardship of our natural environment.

“We need a committed provincial partner that aligns with our vision for Aurora; to be an innovative and sustainable community where neighbours care and businesses thrive. If anything, these last few years have reinforced the need for continued investment in healthcare to ensure Aurorans have the health care services they can depend on.

“Also, it is crucial that the next Provincial government continues the work of municipalities to fix the planning process and ensure housing affordability is a top priority. Lastly, we need a provincial partner who values the work Aurora has done to promote environmental protection and build a culture of environmentalism in the community.”

ADVANCE POLLS NOW OPEN

Ontarians will go to the polls on June 2, but you can cast your vote earlier if desired.

Voter information cards arrived in mailboxes beginning last week and you can vote at an advanced voting location or your local returning office.

Votes can be cast at the Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill (Aurora lying on the south side of Wellington Street) returning office located at 126 Don Hillock Drive, Unit 1, in Aurora through June 1.

The office is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Sunday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, May 29 from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Aurora’s Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill’s advanced voting location will be held at The Armoury (89 Mosley Street) beginning Thursday, May 19, running through May 23, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The returning office for the riding of Newmarket-Aurora (Aurora lying on the north side of Wellington Street) is located in the Baylock Centre at 16700 Bayview Avenue in Newmarket.

It’s open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, May 29 from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Advance polls for Aurora residents in Newmarket-Aurora will be at the Aurora Family Leisure Complex (135 Industrial Parkway North) from May 21 – May 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

