Aurora to mark National AccessAbility Week from May 25 to 31

The Town of Aurora is proud to celebrate National AccessAbility Week (NAAW) from May 25 to May 31, 2025, a nationwide initiative that honours the contributions of Canadians with disabilities and promotes efforts to build inclusive and accessible communities for everyone.

Throughout the week, Aurora will host a variety of events and activities designed to raise awareness, foster belonging, and celebrate diversity within the community.

“This is an opportunity to not only celebrate the achievements of Canadians with disabilities, but also to strengthen our collective commitment to making Aurora a place where everyone feels valued and included,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas.

Sport enthusiasts will also get a special opportunity to attend a 60-minute virtual session from Jess Silver, Adaptive Fitness Personal Trainer and Consultant, that will focus on creating inclusive environments and the importance of adaptive fitness.

This session is free and open to anyone involved in sport.

Register at aurora.ca/NAAW.

The highlight of the week will take place on Saturday, May 31, with a community celebration featuring:

Adaptive sport try-it sessions;

Inclusive drop-in activities – skate, open gym, swim and more;

Mosaic Mural Painting;

A Community Resource Zone featuring local organizations and services

Free popcorn! (while supplies last)

“We are dedicated to ensuring accessibility for all residents and visitors, by continuously improving facilities and services to create an inclusive and welcoming environment,” said the Town.

To learn more about accessibility at the Town, please visit aurora.ca/Accessibility.

For more information on National AccessAbility Week and a full schedule of activities, please visit aurora.ca/NAAW.

