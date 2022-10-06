Aurora Tigers win three games in three days

October 6, 2022 · 0 Comments

The Aurora Tigers walked out of three games in three days with three wins.

The Jr. A hockey club defeated the Brantford 99ers 4-1 at the ACC last Friday, before dismantling the Georgetown Raiders 6-3 on the road on Saturday and taking down the Lindsay Muskies 6-4 on Sunday.

At home against the 99ers, the Tigers never looked like they were going to lose. Goaltender Glen Crandall stopped 15 of 16 shots on goal and the Tigers fired 31 shots at 99ers goaltender Vyacheslav Gordeichuk.

Jack Seney, Noah Desantis, Connor Russo and Ryan Evanhuis were all credited for the goals to give the boys the win.

The next night against a tough Raiders side, the Tigers walked into Georgetown Mold Master Arena with a purpose: not just to win, but to completely outclass.

Outshooting the Raiders 55-28, the Tigers got a hold of this game early.

Mathison Mason scored 46 seconds into the period and Zander Hutchinson made it 2-0 midway through the frame.

Raiders forward Kristian Lamanna made it 2-1 before the end of the period.

Evanhuis and Sett Ursomarzo scored another two goals in the second. Mason and Zennon Edwards added another two in the third. The boys went 1-5 on the power play and cruised to a comfortable 6-3 victory. Crandall, who made a second consecutive appearance, made 25 saves on the night.

In Lindsay on Sunday, this was a much tighter affair than the previous two games.

A total of seven goals were scored in the first period combined. Four of them were Tigers goals.

After going down 2-0, the Tigers woke up from their short slumber and immediately took the game back. Ran Gagner got the boys on the board on the power play and Connor Van Weelie scored short-handed to tie things up. After the Muskies took a brief lead thanks to Boyd Stahlbaum, Lucas Stanojevic and Sett Ursomarzo scored back-to-back power play goals to make it 4-3.

In the second period, Taylor Barnett scored on the man advantage to tie it up but Mathison Mason gave the Tigers the lead once again.

Ursomarzo scored in the third to make it 6-4. Crandall stopped 22 of 23 shots and Keaton Lyons, backup goaltender, came in for 18-minutes and stopped five of eight shots.

As it stands in the North/West Conference the Tigers currently sit in third place with a 6-2 record to start the season.

For this Thanksgiving weekend, the boys are on the road against the Pickering Panthers Friday night and will host the Toronto Jr. Canadiens Saturday night at the ACC. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

By Robert Belardi

