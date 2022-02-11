Aurora Tigers rusty in return to action

February 10, 2022 · 0 Comments

The Aurora Tigers have some gears they need to oil.

Following a month-long hiatus from hockey due to the previous restrictions, the Tigers went out on the road against the Burlington Cougars and the Stouffville Spirit respectively.

In Burlington last Friday, it was simply a game to forget. The Tigers fell 8-3 against the West Division leaders.

Thomas Lenart gave the Cougars the lead 16:09 into the first period on the power play and it seemed as if that was enough to spark the opposition. Just 32 seconds later, Matt Franzoi added a second goal.

In a seconds-game, just 22 seconds later, Tyson Doucette got the Tigers on the board. These rapid sequences of events weren’t finished as, 1:12 later, Matthew Zebedee restored the two-goal lead.

Nathan Naves extended the lead early in the third period, but Tigers captain Luc Reeve retaliated with a valiant effort short-handed to keep the game in reach.

The Cougars were relentless, as Joel Chauvin and a second goal from Naves on the power play forced head coach Greg Johnston to pull Nolan Boyd from the net. Since his arrival, Boyd has never been pulled from goal mid-game.

Glen Crandall entered the game and gave up a late, third-period power play goal to Lenart.

Matthew Godwin scored the third goal for the Tigers in the final frame and Cougars forward Keegan Decaluwe added insult to injury late.

The next night in Stouffville, Crandall would get the start, putting in some great work in goal.

In the first period, however, the Spirit got on the board first thanks to a goal from Carson Whitson. Just a few minutes later, the Tigers would get one back thanks to Anthony Drekopoulos.

Reeve gave the Tigers the lead in the second period, but vice versa, the Spirit pulled one back thanks to Ryan Cutler’s effort.

This game went to overtime and the extra gameplay solved nothing.

Spirit goaltender Ayden Bulmer stood on his head, stopping 37 of the Tigers’ 39 shots. This one would end in a tie.

The Tigers took on the Spirit once more at home this Tuesday.

The boys will host the Collingwood Colts this Friday. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. at the Aurora Community Centre.

By Robert Belardi

Readers Comments (0)