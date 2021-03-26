Aurora Tigers partner with Serpa Motorsports

The Aurora Tigers has announced their fourth and newest sponsorship to the club, according to Team Governor Jim Thomson.

Connected by the father of Dawson Doner, the newest player on the Aurora Tigers roster, is how the partnership came together.

“He said to me one morning we should get a Tiger truck. He took me over for a meeting with Frank and Stefano. They loved the idea of the cross advertising. They got me a truck and they wrapped it. The result was beautiful,” Thomson said.

The Serpa family have been involved in the Newmarket and Aurora community for the past eight years. Originally, the family owned Avante Mazda in Richmond Hill and the business has simply blossomed over the past 25 years. They now have locations in Aurora and Toronto.

When the potential came to sponsor the Aurora Tigers, they were thrilled.

“It felt incredible. I grew up playing competitive hockey. I always knew about the Aurora Tigers. We’re honoured to be able to be a part of the organization that’s been around for such a long time,” said Stefano Serpa.

“Jim is a gentleman and a great community guy. We’re excited to be a part of this team.”

Serpa added that now more than ever is the time for a community to be closer together. He and his father Frank have always made sure they have been a part of the communities they have worked in. Currently they have a title at the Magna Centre and have a room in Old Town Hall in Newmarket.

Serpa Motorsports will be emblazoned on the ice and on the boards in the arena. There have been talks about a Serpa Section designated for all of the families within the business.

Since the shutdown of the season last year, Access Storage became the new name sponsor of the team. Other new sponsors along with Serpa Motorsports are Monofleur Florists and All Tied Up in Newmarket, and Art Studio Tattoos in Aurora.

“Under the circumstances it’s been unbelievable. COVID, local companies. I’m happy. It’s really good that local businesses have stepped up,” Thomson said.

The Tigers still await an announcement from the OJHL as to when the season will begin.

By Robert Belardi

