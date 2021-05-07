Aurora Tigers introduce four changes to team personnel

May 6, 2021

The Aurora Tigers has introduced four changes to their team personnel, The Auroran has learned.

Team Governor of the organization Jim Thomson has taken over the General Manager position, former associate coach Greg Johnston has been promoted to the Head Coaching role, Mike Jones becomes the Assistant Coach, and Justin Bean is the new strength and conditioning coach.

“Dermot stepped away from the team due to personal issues. Instead of bringing another general manager in I thought I would get more involved and be the general manager and work with my new coaches on building a hockey team,” Thomson said.

“He (Dermot Anderson) did a very good job in putting a talented group together between him and Jim Wells,” Thomson said.

Wells, who was hired in 2019 to be the head coach of the club, resigned recently because his busy work schedule was going to interfere with his commitment to the club.

Thomson promoted Johnston to the helm. The two were teammates with the Toronto Marlboros in the OHL in the 1983-84 and 1984-85 season.

“I’ve always believed to promote within. It was a no brainer for Greg to become the head coach,” Thomson explained. “Great personality. Great knowledge. Great teacher. In my opinion, the right personality for this era of young men that need to be taught and mentored and he is a great person to do that.”

Johnston played for the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs in his NHL career. Thomson went on to be drafted by the Washington Capitals and went on to play for the Hartford Whalers, New Jersey Devils, Los Angeles Kings, Ottawa Senators and the Anaheim Ducks.

Alongside Johnston and assistant coach Robert Powers will be Mike Jones coming on to the bench.

Thomson says Jones is an enthusiastic and energetic coach that will be an excellent buffer for the players and will be great for the chemistry of the bench staff.

“Mike Jones has a long hockey resume. He played Jr. A hockey. He played some minor pro. He’s been training and coaching for years. He’s very passionate about working with young men.”

And training the men is where Bean comes in.

The former York University player recently played for the Wellington Dukes in the OJHL as captain in the 2016-2017 season.

He re-joined Wellington following a stint with the Mississauga Steelheads of the OHL. He previously played for the Dukes in 2013-2014 right after his spell with the Belleville Bulls of the OHL.

Since the OJHL season was cancelled a few weeks back, Thomson is gearing up for a return to the ice this summer. Prospects camp is set to run from June 7-10. Registration can be completed on the website.

The minute the government begins to uplift regulations and 50 players are permitted to be on the ice at one time, as long as it is safe he would like to host exhibition games with neighbouring clubs.

He is confident the OJHL will return to its full capacity in August.

By Robert Belardi

