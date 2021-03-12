Aurora Sports Hall of Fame on the lookout for nominations

March 12, 2021 · 0 Comments

The Aurora Sports Hall of Fame’s new social media strategy plays a key factor in promoting the nomination process, President Javed Khan says.

“The reason we’re taking this strategy and tactic is to create some buzz and awareness,” Khan said. “You may know someone like this that’s done some amazing things in our community as an athlete, a builder or a coach that you want to recognize as potential to get into the Hall of Fame.”

This past week, the Hall of Fame has recognized previous winners Jim Clark and Ryan Gardner with special video tributes posted on Instagram and Facebook.

This year, Khan hopes patrons will nominate more women.

“We need more females. We only have three females in our hall,” Khan said.

He also says he hopes athletes, coaches or builders in sports other than hockey are promoted.

As of now, there are limited Hall of Fame representatives from soccer, baseball, and rugby.

The requirements to fill out the nomination process are quite simple. Nominees are only expected to check off one of the criteria that is established.

The nomination form must be completed and can be downloaded off of the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame website. A 500-word proposal must be written describing the person’s achievements in their sport. Documentation, such as newspaper clippings and anything to further support their proposal, is also required, along with a letter of endorsement.

The nomination process will officially close as of 12:00 p.m., March 26, 2021.

For any questions, you may email Khan at javed@empression.ca.

On March 16, Aurora HOF will be holding a Zoom meeting that will provide further information on the nomination process. Please email executiveassistant@aurorashof.ca for the Zoom details.

By Robert Belardi

