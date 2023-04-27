Aurora Sports Hall of Fame announces 10th anniversary events including its 1st Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament on June 21

Aurora Sports Hall of Fame president Javed Khan, looking resplendent in a gold bow tie to set off his black Aurora Sports Hall of Fame t-shirt, referred to his organization’s AGM as an “open house” and greeted 35 attendees with many good news items in the Lebovic Room at the Aurora Public Library on Wednesday night.

The amiable front man for the ASHoF noted that his organization is going to “celebrate its tenth anniversary this year” and is “laser-focused on our 2023 events.”

Khan delineated the Hall’s increasing links with the business community, including RR Brewing which has developed a lager named ‘Aurora Sports Hall of Fame Beer’ and Sasha Sweets, which has developed the ASHoF’s very own brand of fudge.

In addition to these gustatory delights and developments, the Cornerstone Committee announced that the First Annual Aurora Sports Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Tournament will take place at Pheasant Run GC on the longest day of the year: Wednesday, June 21.

The inaugural event is 40% sold out and May 15th is the last day to secure the Early Bird Public Rate of $250, which covers greens fees, cart, BBQ dinner, and a celebrity round table discussion. Tournament rates will jump to $300 per golfer on May 16.

The Education Committee delineated its plans to transport the Hall’s artefacts to retirement homes and to increase the scale of the ASHoF’s Elementary School Hockey Tournament which is scheduled for the end of January 2024.

The Induction Committee reported that Rod Black is back as Host of the 2023 Induction Ceremony and a Save-the-Date notice was served to all attendees regarding the Annual Induction Dinner and Ceremony.

It will take place on Thursday, November 2, 2023 starting at 5.30 p.m. at the Royal Venetian Mansion. In conjunction with the planning of this event, the Nominations Committee also noted that Inductees will be formally announced and recognized on June 6th at a presentation at Town Hall.

Aurora Mayor Tom Mrakas provided greetings remotely from the municipal meetings he was attending in Ottawa. By video link, Mayor Mrakas extolled the good deeds done annually by the ASHoF, thanked them publicly for “promoting and recognizing excellence in sport,” and praised the organization’s “dedication, common trust, and genuine love of sport.”

Khan closed the meeting by repeating earlier requests for more residents to come forward to volunteer for Hall of Fame committee work. He noted afterwards that he was pleased with “the attendance at the meeting, the diversity of the group assembled, and the abundance of youthful members from GW Williams HS and St. Maximilian Kolbe CHS.”

The president also pointed out the importance of the inaugural Golf Tournament as a “means of raising funds to help with the organization’s educational initiatives and to donate to a charity group that will be determined.”

It was, indeed, an evening of good news items at the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame’s AGM.

By Jim Stewart

