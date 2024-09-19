Aurora Soccer Club celebrates its 70th Anniversary as “York Region’s Longest Standing Soccer Club”

The Aurora Soccer Club—one of the Town’s oldest and most venerable sports organizations– celebrated its 70th anniversary last week.

The festive event took place at the ASC’s Clubhouse on Industrial Parkway South —its home since 1987.

The Club, which inspires “active community and connection, accessibility, and soccer for life,” promotes itself as “York Region’s Longest-Standing Soccer Club” and has been serving Aurora since 1954.

Ron Weese, President of Sport Aurora, described the Club’s impressive sporting legacy.

“Literally thousands of soccer players in Aurora owe a debt of gratitude to the Aurora Soccer Club. The vision of the original founders continues to this day. The growth and success of the sport is their legacy and present-day sports leaders stand on their shoulders as they continue the work started so long ago. Sport Aurora congratulates the Club for reaching this important milestone.”

Roy Cohen, President of the Aurora Youth Soccer Club, agreed that the ASC’s anniversary is an important one for local soccer players—both young and old: “Absolutely. It shows the commitment to our beautiful community. Both youth and adults have participated in this wonderful global game of football/soccer.”

