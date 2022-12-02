Aurora Soccer Club benefiting from Ontario Trillium Foundation Grant

December 2, 2022 · 0 Comments

It’s been an excellent year for the oldest soccer club in York Region.

Founded in 1954, the Aurora Soccer Club was one of the not-for-profit organizations to have received a grant last year from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF). In 2021, the club received $49,700 to supplement key operational costs that were impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is quite fitting for a club that has historical roots and going on 70 years in the community. When he joined the board five years ago, now President Martin Ambrose along with its members, had a vision for this organization.

“As I look to the OTF, one of the first things we did here five years ago when I first joined the board, was we took a very strategic look at the club and what it is that we wanted the club to be all about in its coming forty, fifty, sixty years,” Ambrose told The Auroran.

“Certainly, we brought together guiding principles; you know, being able to inspire, welcoming was obviously the main ones to embrace sportsmanship, collaborative, and also operate with integrity and transparency, which ultimately brought us to five key goals to really be a sought-after destination. Soccer, social and community outreach. To also raise sufficient funds which is where the OTF came in, along with our membership, to…raise sufficient funds that would one, drive soccer, but two, also drive the accessibility of the club particularly in the shadow of COVID. That became evident to us.”

Five years ago, the club was at roughly 150 to 200 playing members and are now at 750 playing members in the organization. With such a great amount of youth in the system, there was a need to upgrade their services to further support the club.

Throughout the hardships of COVID-19 restrictions and shutdowns, funds from the OTF specifically helped with staffing costs, purchasing equipment such as netting and canopies, bringing in more benches, tables, chairs, maintenance for the pitches, extra restrooms and PPE equipment.

“Aurora Soccer Club has been part of our community for many years, promoting the enjoyment of soccer for members of all ages. It’s wonderful to see ASC being revived through the OTF’s Community Building Fund. I can’t think of a more deserving recipient,” said MPP of Aurora-Oak-Richmond Hill Michael Parsa in a club statement.

Currently, the club is beginning to build a winter program, set to be announced in 2023. Ambrose confirmed there is a new year’s social to be announced and next year, there will be a charity soccer game that will feature a lot of older members from Scotland and England. There will also be a charity golf event in honour of the club’s deceased members as well which will run next August.

The club will also announce at the end of this week, which FIFA World Cup matches will be on display at the clubhouse for locals to come out and enjoy live matches with members of the club.

For further information on ASC, head to aurorasoccerclub.com.

By Robert Belardi

