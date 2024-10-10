Aurora resident Liam Bailie-Jackson commits to Garrett College Lakers in McHenry, Maryland

October 10, 2024

Aurora resident and 18U Titans Baseball Club dual player Liam Bailie-Jackson signed his letter of intent last week to play for the Garrett College Lakers in McHenry, Maryland in September 2025.

Bailie-Jackson, who is both a middle infielder and a right-handed pitcher for the 18U Titans, impressed US coaches on the organization’s recent fourteen-day excursion. He and his Class of 2025 teammates competed against ten different schools in New York, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, West Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland.

Titans’ Director of College Placement Denis Bailey, who coordinates the multi-state College Trip, said he believes that Garrett College is receiving a high-quality student-athlete who will thrive in Maryland.

“Liam is a hard worker who has all the potential to be a dual guy at the next level. I look forward to seeing his development this offseason in his final season with the Titans, especially how he will develop on the mound.”

The talented Aurora ballplayer outlined why he committed to the NJCAA D2 school.

“I committed to the Garrett Lakers for two reasons: first, because they had the program that I wanted to study; and, second, because the college is in a quiet area that suits my personality.”

The 5’6”, 185-pound shortstop and pitcher offered insights into his new life in McHenry, Maryland when he moves to the USA in September 2025.

“I’m looking forward to the variety of training methods and playing college baseball for the Lakers while studying Exercise Science at Garrett College.”

Bailie-Jackson, a Grade 12 student at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic High School, delineated his goals as a student-athlete: “My goals are to get stronger and improve my athleticism, to maintain a 3.0 GPA, and to be able to transfer to a 4-year program at the end of my Junior College studies.”

LBJ, as Liam Bailie-Jackson is known to his coaches and teammates, explained the value of the Titans’ Annual US College Trip last month and how it influenced his decision-making regarding a US College baseball scholarship: “The Titans assisted with my college placement through the College Fall Tour which got me face time with the coaches and let me show my abilities during game time.”

While reflecting on his youth baseball career, Bailie-Jackson noted what he liked best about being a Titan and playing in the Canadian Premier Baseball League.

“All the baseball friends that I have made and stay in contact with, along with the coaches that have helped me to achieve my goals.”

He offered timely advice to younger baseball players in the community about achieving their own post-secondary goals as a student-athlete: “My advice to younger players would be to work hard, stick to the grind, and don’t lose sight of your goals and dreams.”

By Jim Stewart

