Aurora King Baseball Association tournament a step forward for local sport tourism

July 21, 2022

Fourteen out-of-town teams from as far away as Sudbury, ON, joined two local 10U baseball teams this month to compete in the Aurora King Baseball Association (AKBA) Tournament held at Aurora’s Family Leisure Complex and Optimist Park.

A total of 31 games were played, resulting in the Newmarket Hawks being crowned champions and the Orangeville Bengals runners up.

Over 300 players, coaches and parents attended the weekend, supported by Sport Aurora’s Sport Concierge Service, which helped sport visitors find places to eat and stay, and provided on-site customer support.

The Town of Aurora sponsored the event and provided permit subsidies and financial assistance to help deliver a positive visitor experience.

Tournament Director, Kevin Charbonneau, congratulated the two finalist teams at the Awards Ceremony, assisted by Mayor Tom Mrakas.

Coach Charbonneau noted how close the final game was, and the general quality of all teams.

“This tournament was the first for the AKBA at this age-group and we were very pleased that the event was so well received,” he noted. “The games were all contested with fair play and intensity, and it was great to see some familiar faces and meet some new teams as well.

Each team represented their towns well, with teams coming from as far away as Sudbury to attend. We were happy to have Sport Aurora’s Sport Concierge Service to help us welcome the teams and provide services to them that made Aurora look very good.”

Submitted by Sport Aurora

