News and Sports » Sports

Aurora King Baseball Association tournament a step forward for local sport tourism

July 21, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Fourteen out-of-town teams from as far away as Sudbury, ON, joined two local 10U baseball teams this month to compete in the Aurora King Baseball Association (AKBA) Tournament held at Aurora’s Family Leisure Complex and Optimist Park.

A total of 31 games were played, resulting in the Newmarket Hawks being crowned champions and the Orangeville Bengals runners up.

Over 300 players, coaches and parents attended the weekend, supported by Sport Aurora’s Sport Concierge Service, which helped sport visitors find places to eat and stay, and provided on-site customer support.

The Town of Aurora sponsored the event and provided permit subsidies and financial assistance to help deliver a positive visitor experience.

Tournament Director, Kevin Charbonneau, congratulated the two finalist teams at the Awards Ceremony, assisted by Mayor Tom Mrakas.

Coach Charbonneau noted how close the final game was, and the general quality of all teams.

“This tournament was the first for the AKBA at this age-group and we were very pleased that the event was so well received,” he noted. “The games were all contested with fair play and intensity, and it was great to see some familiar faces and meet some new teams as well.

Each team represented their towns well, with teams coming from as far away as Sudbury to attend. We were happy to have Sport Aurora’s Sport Concierge Service to help us welcome the teams and provide services to them that made Aurora look very good.”

Submitted by Sport Aurora



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

“Our greatest fear is to send somebody away with nothing”

Welcoming Arms adapting to rising demand, food costs

Durrant launches Mayoral bid

Local business owner Phiona Durrant has launched her bid to become Aurora’s next mayor. Ms. Durrant, founder of the Aurora Black Community Association (ABC), filed ...

Vaccine expansion welcomed by medical community

Significant expansion in eligibility and availability of COVID-19 vaccines last week have been welcomed by the medical community. Effective last Thursday, July 14, all Ontarians ...

Students honoured by Town with John West Memorial Scholarships

Students from Aurora High School and St. Andrew’s College are this year’s recipients of the John West Leaders of Tomorrow scholarship. Presented by the Town ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open