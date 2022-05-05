Aurora gym owner representing Team Ontario in Calgary

Tara Jokar Deris, owner of K.O. Club Martial Arts Fitness in Aurora will have the honour of representing Team Ontario between May 12 and May 15, as the Iranian-born boxer will be competing at the Calgary Cup.

Ahead of the competition, Deris told The Auroran she is extremely excited to represent the province.

“For the national team, I knew I couldn’t do that. With the opening of my gym, I knew I couldn’t do it,” Deris said. “I am so happy that I at least made Team Ontario and I can go and compete for Ontario. But in future, I know I can go and do something for the national team.”

Growing up in Iran, Deris had a different interest other than boxing. She grew up loving horses, but when she understood how much of a financial burden it would be to get into that industry, she looked into boxing.

That is where she met her husband, Ardeshir Arjomandkah.

The two became elite athletes and continued to train.

In 2018, Arjomandkah and Deris decided to emigrate to Canada. Originally, they resided in Richmond Hill for a year before moving to Aurora.

Following years of hard work, building relationships with their clients, the two opened K.O Club Martial Arts Fitness in March 2022.

“For six months, we just had our own clients and then after that we were able to open up our own gym. It was very hard because nobody helped us to give us money to start the business. All my clients and my family, it was just them that they supported us and wanted us to be here,” Deris said.

“If I don’t have them, we would not have been able to open up our gym.”

Deris, who considers her husband as both her life partner and her angel, is now preparing to take her boxing talents to Calgary for the Calgary Cup (YYC Cup) next week.

Arjomandkah, who is also her coach, and their daughter Rose, will both be making the trip to cheer on Deris.

She says she is excited to pursue her goals and to also show her daughter that anything is possible.

Keep an eye out on Deris’ social media channels for a live stream link, to watch the competition.

By Robert Belardi

