Aurora Black Community Association honoured for promoting inclusivity

January 19, 2023   ·   0 Comments

As Black History Month approaches this February, the Aurora Black Community Association (ABC) is hard at work once again planning more than a month’s worth of programming Aurora-wide.

These continued efforts are among the reasons the ABC was recognized by the Town of Aurora last year with its 2022 Inclusivity Award.

Part of the Town’s Community Recognition Awards program, the Inclusivity Award is presented each year to an individual, group or business “who has contributed to making the Town of Aurora a more accessible and inclusive place to live, work and play for all people.”

“The Aurora Black Community’s mission is to create an empowering environment that provides a connecting bridge for multiculturalism in Aurora through music, food, events, and educational resources,” said Neighbourhood Network manager Erin Cerenzia, who served as the event emcee. “This organization takes pride in providing a safe place for Aurorans to feel welcome to express their perspectives and their ideas and acceptance of all cultures.

“They have been very active with hosting many wonderful events in Town, which bring our residents together. In celebration of Black History Month, they hosted an interactive and creative Black History Month Paint and Write night, a Diversity on the Ice event to promote more diversity in sports, and an extensive virtual program celebrating Black History, February and Forever.

“The Aurora Black Community is a great example of what can be done when people work together towards embracing differences through learning acceptance, respectfulness, harmony and love. Together they have demonstrated that anything can be accomplished through positivity, partnership, understanding, respect, and this ultimately creates a sense of belonging, family, friendship and, of course, inclusivity.”

Accepting the award on behalf of the ABC was Association founder Phiona Durrant.

“We are so humbled and grateful to receive this award for inclusivity from the Town,” said Ms. Durrant. “Thank you to the community for nominating us. We know that one hand can’t clap, so your community is a bigger version of our home, so doing things that bring us together for this whole community to be more inclusive and a place we know as home, it’s essential and something we will continue to do with or without an award because it is what we do as family, so that’s what community is about: family – and inclusivity is the key component of that.”

By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter



         

