Aurora athletes making their mark in The Olympics

August 4, 2021 · 0 Comments

While you might be getting ready for bed or trying to find something to watch on Netflix, your local heroes are making your Town and Canada proud.

When Roland Varga was younger, his family emigrated from Hungary into Canada. His family decided to reside in Aurora.

The Aurora resident and his partner, Connor Fitzpatrick, earned themselves a spot in the finals to fight for a medal in Canoe Sprint, an event, which took place Tuesday in case you missed it.

On Sunday, both Varga and Fitzpatrick finished in third in the quarter finals, booking a ticket to the semi-final competition this past Monday where they both didn’t disappoint.

In a nail-biting semi-final thriller, Varga and Fitzpatrick finished in third once again to earn their spot in the finals. They finished behind Fernando Jorge and Serguey Torres of Cuba who finished in second spot, and Sebastian Brendel and Tim Hecker of Germany.

The other Aurora native, Stephen Maar, made Canada proud in men’s volleyball at the Olympic Games.

The 26-year-old and Team Canada, bowed out of the Olympic Games losing to the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) three sets to none.

In the preliminary round, Canada didn’t have the greatest start to the competition. The Canadians fell to Italy three sets to two in the first match and subsequently fell to the hosts Japan 3-1.

Inevitably, Canada needed wins and the men got to work to remain alive. The team shut-out Iran and Venezuela 3-0 respectively but fell to Poland in the final game 3-0.

The boys scraped through to the quarterfinals and ultimately fell to ROC 25-21, 30-28 and 25-22.

By Robert Belardi

