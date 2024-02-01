Area photographer showcases women in business

An area photographer wants to empower local women and showcase their strength and business acumen.

Lisa Pace, of Lisa Pace Photography, is looking for small business owners for a new campaign.

“Each woman’s journey is a unique narrative, a tapestry woven with resilience, strength, and a collection of stories. You have courageously pursued your dream of being your own boss. You possessed a vision that included unwavering determination to achieve success while balancing home and work life,” Pace says.

To that end, she wants to capture their radiance in empowering portraits through her “Let Your Light Shine” campaign.

These portraits can serve as visual affirmations and inspire other women to embrace their dreams of success.

“I want to shine the light on you and share your story.”

Pace notes that, in Canada, small businesses make up 98% of all business. Of that, 17.7% are owned by women, the majority being service based – health care, social assistance, professional, scientific and tech services as well as retail trade. The struggle is real for women who pursue the entrepreneurial life.

“I want you to be seen and heard. Let’s capture that confidence and strength that’s required to succeed in business today.”

Pace pointed out the campaign is designed to show the faces behind female-owned small businesses.

It takes a lot of courage and drive to be a successful business owner and “I want to empower these women with gorgeous photos they can use for their business and/or just for themselves. I want to show the other personal side to them.”

The plan is to photograph 40 women and to have a gallery exhibition at the end to celebrate all the women. They’ll all come together for drinks and appetizers and be able to mingle with all the other entrepreneurs. Their favourite portrait will be displayed.

There is a cost for participants for hair, makeup, wardrobe consultation, photo session and fine art print, plus tickets to the final event.

The two-hour session will be fun and relaxed and stress-free. Participants will be guided through all the posing and made to feel comfortable in front of the camera. This will be your time to shine!

Pace is donating $50 from every session to “Dress for Success Toronto” and she hopes to raise at least $2,000.

Pace sees herself as a portrait photographer who specializes in “branding and beauty.”

She has a studio in Pottageville and loves to help women feel empowered and confident in their photos since so many dislike the photo experience.

She has a hair and makeup team and access to fashion stylists (if a client wants professional advice on their clothing).

Pace herself is no stranger to the business world. She left the corporate world in her 30s to work for a non-profit and they stayed at home to raise her daughters. At 50, she decided to take the leap to pursue her dream of becoming a photographer.

Pace has been active in the community as a member of the King Chamber of Commerce, as well as donating her services to the King Food Bank’s Sip and Savour event for a number of years.

She’s done some work for ASK and the Mayor’s Gala. Pace also donated photography to the We Believe in Abby Family Day events to raise money for the accessible park.

You can read all the details at www.lisapacephotography.com/shine. You can also call her at 416-200-5786.

“I want to hear your story and celebrate your passion for success,” Pace says.

By Mark Pavilons

