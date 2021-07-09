All Kids Can Play receives $1,350 in community donations

July 8, 2021 · 0 Comments

You know what they say about generosity?

It permeates within communities. It creates unity. It releases feel-good chemicals in the human brain. It bolsters the idea that in a community there are more fortunate people that can make a difference.

If making a difference is what it is all about, it most certainly speaks volumes when funds are provided to a vanguard that distributes it equally and provides the outlet for those who cannot do it on their own.

Cue in Sport Aurora, as the Town’s vanguard and cue the children part of families who are unable to enroll their beloveds into recreational sport.

Since Sport Aurora began in 2012, the numbers most certainly paint a colourful story.

The All Kids Can Play program has received $70,000 in donations from citizens, businesses and corporations in the Town and over 259 children have had the pleasure to lay their itching feet on to green grass, the ice rink or the hard court.

Recently, and throughout a period full of trepidation and anxiety, AKCP received $1,350 from two sources to support the program.

Just as Ontario continues to show flashes of opening up and moving towards some sort of normalcy in the near future, it is hoped this will assist many children this summer and into the winter season.

Players and parents from the Aurora Tigers and other local teams led by Tracy Powers helped raise $850 dollars.

“Thank you, Tracy and to the team of dedicated parents who have contributed to making the program thrive and helping our athletes get back to the sports they love,” said Laurie Mueller, Executive Director of Sport Aurora, in a statement.

Along with Powers, a $500 dollar donation was made by the Athletic Council at Dr. G.W Williams Secondary School on Dunning Avenue. The council of students raised the money by using online platforms, initiatives and challenges.

“Their idea was to find a (local) organization that provides for kids who can’t typically participate. What we would have spent on a plaque for each of the kids at an athletic banquet, let’s put that money towards a donation for All Kids Can Play,” explained Natalia Mann, physical education teacher Williams in a statement.

For those who are interested or for patrons who know of anyone interested you may head to Sport Aurora’s website to donate or you may contact Mueller directly at executive.director@sportaurora.ca

By Robert Belardi

Readers Comments (0)