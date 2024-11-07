Addiction Services grant will help organization serve clients safer

November 7, 2024

The Aurora-based Addiction Services Central Ontario held their Annual General Meeting at the Armoury last week, and Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill MPP Michael Parsa came bearing gifts – intended to improve the quality of care for clients.

The MPP was on hand to formally congratulate the non-profit on receiving an Ontario Trillium Foundation grant of $31,000 to make upgrades to their Yonge Street building “that will create a safer space for staff and clients to meet.”

“We are very grateful to the Ontario Trillium Foundation for this grant,” said Addiction Services Central Ontario (ASCO) Executive Director Penny Marrett. “This funding will allow us to continue our commitment to staff, clients and visitors alike, to have a safe and comforting environment when seeking services from ASCO or attending a meeting in our Aurora main office.”

The funding will allow ASCO to install advanced air filtration systems to improve air quality, install new UV lights and ultra-high-efficiency air filters for the HVAC equipment in their main office, and more.

“Congratulations to Addiction Services Central Ontario on receiving [the grant] to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all who rely on your services,” said MPP Parsa. “Investments like these are crucial in ensuring that both staff and clients have the supports they need to focus on care and recovery.”

Addiction Services Central Ontario has been offering community programs and services for 41 years, dedicated, as the name suggests, to all those who have been impacted and affected by addictions, including family and friends of those who are struggling.

The latest grant comes six months after the organization received a further Trillium Foundation investment to help ASCO strengthen its partnerships with like-minded organizations like the Krasman Centre, Your Support Services Network and the Canadian Mental Health Association of York Region and South Simcoe.

“ASCO, Krasman Centre, YSSN and CMHA-YRSS share a common goal of supporting and empowering people affected by addiction and/or mental health challenges through safe spaces to access services, supports and referrals,” said Marrett at the time. “I believe we are stronger together, and I am pleased to move forward with this strengthened partnership…of improving and expanding the supports and services available to Ontarians experiencing addictions and/or mental health challenges, as well as their loved ones.”

By Brock Weir

