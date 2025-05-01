General News » News

Cause of grass fire in nature reserve still unknown

The cause of a grass fire in the David Tomlinson Nature Reserve on Wednesday, April 23, remains under investigation.

Central York Fire Services responded to a call at the Reserve around 5 p.m. that afternoon, specifically to the area near Scrivener Drive and William Graham Drive.

“While on route, multiple calls were received reporting a large grass fire,” said the CYFS in a statement. “The fire produced large plumes of smoke. CYFS crews deployed additional resources, applied water, and extinguished the fire. Fire crews also extinguished hot spots.”

The CYFS’ response included six trucks, 24 firefighters and a Chief Officer.

The York Regional Police also attended the scene.

