Smile Cookie Week will benefit Canadian Mental Health Association

April 24, 2025 · 0 Comments

Tim Hortons fundraiser runs April 28 – May 4

Smile Cookie Week returns to Tim Hortons locations across the country April 28 through May 4, with proceeds from the sales of the cheery-looking confections benefiting the communities in which they serve.

This year, sales of all Smile Cookies sold in Aurora will benefit the Canadian Mental Health Association of York Region and South Simcoe. (CMHA-YRSS)

“We’re excited to be rallying the community for their support!” says the CMHA-YRSS. “Tim Hortons Smile Cookies are delicious chocolate chunk cookies that are hand-decorated with pink and blue icing to create a smile. There’s no better way to treat your family, friends, and co-workers between April 28 – May 4 while also making a difference in your local community!”

The Smile Cookie program started in 1996 to help raise funds for the Hamilton Children’s Hospital in Ontario.

Today, more than 600 local charities and organizations in communities across Canada benefit from Smile Cookie sales.

The Tim Hortons 2024 Smile Cookie campaign raised more than $19.8 million in one week for over 600 charities, hospitals and community groups across Canada.

Sales in King Township will go towards the Aurora-based Hope House Community Hospice while Newmarket sales will benefit the Southlake Foundation.

For more information on the initiative, including the beneficiaries in each community, and how to order cookies online in advance, with sales still benefiting local partners, visit www.timhortons.ca/smile-cookie.

By Brock Weir

Readers Comments (0)