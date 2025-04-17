Canada Votes 2025: Ballots finalized ahead of April 28 election

Candidates are confirmed and Canadians are ready to vote ahead of the April 28 Federal Election.

April 9 was the deadline for candidates across the country to be confirmed and in Newmarket-Aurora, three candidates are vying for your vote, while Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill has a wider field with five candidates looking to represent the community.

On the ballot in Newmarket-Aurora are, in alphabetical order, Sandra Cobena of the Conservative Party of Canada; Anna Gollen of the New Democratic Party of Canada; and Jennifer McLachlan of the Liberal Party of Canada.

Vying to keep her seat in Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill is incumbent Liberal candidate Leah Taylor Roy, who is being challenged by Danielle Maniuk of the New Democrats, former Richmond Hill MP Costas Menegakis, who is the Candidate for the Conservative Party of Canada, Tom Muench of the Green Party of Canada, and Igor Tvorgov of the People’s Party of Canada.

Advance voting is set for Friday, April 18 through Monday April 21 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. For the location of your advance polling place, visit elections.ca and enter your postal code.

The 2025 Election has brought in new riding boundaries for Aurora.

Previously, Aurorans living on the north side of Wellington voted in the riding of Newmarket-Aurora, while voters on the south side of Wellington found themselves voting in Aurora-Oak Ridge-Richmond Hill. This time, however, the boundaries of Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill partially extend north of Wellington.

Residents living on the north side of Wellington from Highway 404 in the east to Yonge Street in the west will continue to vote in Newmarket-Aurora.

Voters living on the south side of Wellington – again, from the 404 to Yonge Street – will continue to vote in Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill.

The northeast quadrant of Yonge and Wellington is where things change.

The area on the west side of Yonge Street up to Aurora’s border with Newmarket in the north, west to Bathurst Street, and going south all the way to Elgin Mills Road will now be part of Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill.

