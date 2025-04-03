Spring home show is perfect time to for shopping, supporting local: Chamber

April 3, 2025 · 0 Comments

Spring is in full swing and, as attention turns to making the most of the warmer weather ahead in your backyard oasis, the Aurora Chamber of Commerce is working hard to bring all the possibilities to life – and showcasing ways to shop and support local at the same time.

The Aurora Chamber of Commerce’s 2025 Home & Living Show will take place at the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex on Saturday, April 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, April 27, from 9 – 4 p.m., featuring an array of local businesses and vendors that can help turn any backyard or outdoor living space into a showplace.

“We have got over 100 vendors, many right here in our community, and some from neighbouring York Region municipalities, which is great – and they offer everything for the house and beyond,” says Sandra Watson of the Chamber. “Once again, we are very blessed to have a number of sponsors on board, including Telmax, who is our admission sponsor – all weekend long admission is free. Backyard Pool & Spa is our Events Sponsor and this year they will be taking over about a third of one of the arenas [with] a fabulous display of hot tubs, swim spas, barbecues, patio furniture, you name it. We have lots of returning exhibitors, lots of long-standing exhibitors, and quite a few new exhibitors this year, which is really exciting. It’s a really well-rounded variety of exhibitors. I think anyone coming to the show will find something they are looking for.”

As many residents look to support local and Canadian businesses at a time of Trump Tariffs and uncertainty on both the economic and political fronts, the 2025 Home & Living Show is the perfect opportunity to see just what can be sourced here at home.

“We are working with our local businesses to bring forth our Shop Local [theme] as much as possible and we’re encouraging vendors as well to bring forth what they can as far as local products and services, and we’re seeing a lot more of that happening,” says Debra Wilson, Interim President & CEO of the Chamber. “Besides ‘Shop Local,’ we want to add in the phrase ‘Support Local’ because some people find it’s easy to just go on Amazon and order when businesses exist right here in their backyard. The pitch is come and see who is doing business. They want your business, so come and learn more about them!”

Adds Watson: “It’s an opportunity to come and talk to the experts, check the latest trends, all while supporting local!”

In addition to the businesses that have everything you need for around the home, including outdoor saunas for the first time this year, there are plenty of additional attractions for the whole family.

Both days will feature a Community Craft Beer pop-up in their Lounge area featuring at least 10 breweries and cideries. The Lounge area will feature patio-style seating and interactive games like cornhole. Also on site will be the Bullseye Mobile Axe-Throwing Trailer, which offers fun in a safe environment.

For the young ones, Coach Steve is returning with new shows on the Saturday at 1 p.m., and on Sunday at 11 a.m. New for kids this year will be a build-your-own birdhouse station, with all supplies provided free by the Chamber.

Music will also be in the air as the Aurora Cultural Centre presents Jay Blues for a few sets in the Lounge area on the Saturday afternoon.

For more information about the 2025 Aurora Chamber of Commerce Home & Living Show, visit aurorachamber.on.ca.

By Brock Weir

