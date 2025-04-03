Easter Bunny is hopping excited for Town’s annual Egg-Stravaganza

Hundreds are set to descend on the Aurora Seniors’ Centre on April 19 for Easterpalooza, the Town’s annual Easter celebration.

Formerly the Hello Spring! event, this year’s re-named egg-stravaganza promises all the fun Aurorans have come to expect from the family-friendly party, but also an early chance to get in on the fun.

The Town’s Easter Scavenger Hunt launched April 1, powered by the Goose Chase app.

The free activity is open to the whole community – and it covers the whole community as well.

As you complete the tasks in the Scavenger Hunt, points are awarded for individual activities checked off the list with prizes to be awarded randomly at the end of the hunt on April 27.

“Even if you have family coming up for the Easter Weekend and want to do something very different, hop onto the app and there will be activities and suggestions waiting for you that are going to get you moving around the Town, exploring nature, and a whole bunch of fun activities all completely free,” says Shelley Ware, Special Events Coordinator for the Town of Aurora.

But the main event, of course, will be Saturday, April 19 – Easter weekend itself – when the Bunny of the Hour will make his way to Town to oversee a packed morning of activities.

Ahead of the event, the Easter Bunny welcomed The Auroran to his warren to share a flavour of what’s to come.

The Auroran: This year brings “Easter” back into the name. Are you excited?

Easter Bunny: “Of course, I love the “E” word because that’s my weekend to shine, but either way I am going to be hopping in with some really great spring weather and there still will be many spring-themed activities. Then, of course, it’s also about the Easter eggs. I’m going to be bringing extra eggs with me this year and will be nice, cozy and warm sitting in the Petch House welcoming all the kids to come up, have their photo with me, and get a few eggs.

TA: What do organizers have waiting for you, aside from a nice spot to meet families in Petch House?

EB: “Well, I just love Petch House because I understand from the Town they only open it up a couple of times a year, so I feel quite special that it will be all decked out. As kids hop along the path behind the Seniors’ Centre, there will be a whole bunch of outdoor activities as well as a whole bunch of indoor activities. Since I’m inside Petch House, I don’t get to see inside the Seniors’ Centre, but I do feel the kids’ excitement when they come to see me and they’re always talking about what they got up to in the Centre on their way to see me.”

TA: What are some of the activities that are locked in for the big day?

EB: “I am a little biased because in my little warren, I like to play croquet so I really love the way they’ve decorated all the croquet brackets with bunny ears. I kinda feel like I am being celebrated in all the activities, so I hope I get to spend a few minutes on the croquet site and, of course, who doesn’t love a hop-stacle course? Then there is also rabbit hoppers and that is always fun to see the kids hop around. Sometimes I can see them through the window of the Petch House, and I can hear their laughter, so that is really fun. Inside the Seniors’ Centre, I don’t get to see this, but they’re going to have baby chicks and bunnies. Kids will learn about their habitat, what they eat, their seasonal activities, so I think that is going to be really cool. I know for a fact there is going to be a cute bunny headband station because almost all the kids when they come to see me, they already have their bunny bands on which is just so cute. I would love to have a bunny band, but my ears are so big I don’t think they would look very good on me!

TA: We’re sure you could pull ‘em off! What else is on the menu?

EB: “We’re very fortunate we’re going to have some activities from the Aurora Community Arboretum, which will be outside, further down along the trail. Then, inside, much will come from a lot of student volunteers in the community, who get almost as excited about the event as I do as the Easter Bunny. It is kind of nice because I would have visited all those students’ homes years ago when they were younger, and now I get to see them helping me out hosting this event – which, I think we can all agree, is all about me!”

TA: Sounds like it’s going to be a fun day and hopefully the weather will rise to the occasion!

EB: “I think Spring is an egg-citing time of year. It’s brand new, it’s fresh, and all bunnies love the spring because it is an important time for us, as well. We have had a good winter, there is a lot of fun to be had – but bring on the Spring and everyone is always so much happier under the sun, planting the flowers, and everything spring is everything special.”

TA: What should residents know before they come on by?

EB: “Wristbands do have to be purchased in advance. They are $5 per person. They are available and on-sale now in all Town facilities, except for the Aurora Community Centre. Everyone needs a wristband, but those who are 12 and under with their wristbands, they will also receive a goodie bag at the end of their Easterpalooza experience, which is going to come with more eggs, activity booklets, further treats, to really hopefully tie up a really great experience. I also want people to know that for those who find really busy events hard on their family, Aurora does offer accessible accommodations and for those who reach out to the Town in advance. They can do a private early entry for those families. We have had a couple families that have signed up for this in the past and they have really, really appreciated it. Those who have children who perhaps need a bit more of a calmer space and less people around, there are ways to still enjoy this event that will meet their needs as well.”

For more on both Easterpalooza and the Scavenger Hunt on now, visit aurora.ca/easter.

By Brock Weir

