Brevik Hall becomes “Collaboratory” for musicians with new summer residency program

March 27, 2025

If you are a performing artist looking to take your craft and career to the next level, a new summer residency program offered by the Aurora Cultural Centre might be the perfect opportunity.

The Cultural Centre has issued an Open Call for performing artists looking for coaching in stage presence, song-writing and career strategy. Dubbed the Brevik Collaboratory – a portmanteau of “collaboration” and “laboratory” – the eight-week residency program will see 15 selected musicians, vocalists and multidisciplinary performers come together to “elevate” their respective artistry.

“Whether you’re emerging or mid-career, this unique opportunity offers professional development, mentorship, and performance experience – all within a paid summer residency,” says the Cultural Centre. “The program includes 18 professional development sessions focused on stage craft, business skills, and music creation. Highlights include workshops on financial literacy, contracts, marketing, song-writing, music and more.”

The sessions, which are supported by the Canada Council for the Arts, will take place in the Centre’s restored Brevik Hall, which is part of the historic Church Street School complex now part of Aurora Town Square.

Selected artists will receive an honourarium, and attending the daily 90-minute training sessions Monday through Friday in July and August is a must. The residency will conclude with outdoor concerts at Aurora Town Square.

“We have developed this idea as a way to enliven Brevik Hall and maximize its use by doing professional development,” says Derek Andrews, Performing Arts Manager for the Aurora Cultural Centre. “This is triggered in part by research that we have done around what York Region needs, what Aurora needs, for artists around professional development. Brevik Hall is going to become a place for many, many things, including this ‘collaboratory.’ The sessions will be in the afternoons Monday to Friday and it is designed for professional musicians so they might be gigging in the evenings or on weekends, and during the day they will be learning how to advance their careers.

“There will be collaborations encouraged between the artists but mostly they are going to be enjoying the benefit of senior professionals in the music industry who will talk about stagecraft, song-writing, grants, royalties, financial literacy, touring, publicity, music technology, recording, and the collaboration process is really where we’re going to entice them into performing with each other and seeing how that works.”

Applications for the 2025 Brevik Collaboratory are being accepted through April 18.

Artists are requested to provide a biography, CV, and Statement of Intent on how this opportunity will further their career. Selected artists will be notified the week of May 12.

The residency is open to Canadian Citizens and Permanent Residents, and for individual artists – rather than bands and ensembles – only.

For more, visit auroraculturalcentre.ca/brevik-collaboratory.

By Brock Weir

